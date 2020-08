SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this special edition of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show, K.C. O’Connor joins Bruce to discuss the life and times of Bullet Bob Armstrong including the Atlanta Wrestling War, words with Roddy Piper, Continental, Bullet accident, family influence, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO