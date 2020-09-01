News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/31 – WKH – Raw Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Clash of Champions WWE Title challenger set, IIconics vs. Riott Squad with big stips, more Raw Underground and Retribution (32 min)

September 1, 2020

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including the Clash of Champions WWE Title challenger set with three qualifying matches and a triple threat main event, plus the IIconics vs. Riott Squad with big stips, Raw Underground, Retribution, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2020