VIP AUDIO 8/31 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Vallejos and Monsey break down UFC’s most recent Las Vegas show, discuss the changing world of pro wrestling, and more, plus Becca helps predict upcoming UFC Fight Night (47 min)

August 31, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey break down the UFC’s most recent offering from Las Vegas, including a discussion on the future of both Robbie Lawler and Anthony Smith. Robert is joined by special guest Becca, and they predict the upcoming UFC Fight Night. Robert and Rick close the show by discussing the newly changing world of pro wrestling, the new viewing dynamic, and a character change for Roman Reigns.

