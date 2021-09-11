VIP AUDIO 9/10 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast (AD-FREE): (9-11-16) WWE Backlash PPV Post-show with Caldwell & Parks talking first Smackdown-branded event with Ambrose vs. Styles, plus Becky, Corbin, Wyatt, Usos, Bliss (105 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the Sept. 11, 2016 episode with PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks hosting the Backlash PPV post-game show with live calls breaking down the first Smackdown-brand PPV including Dean Ambrose vs. A.J. Styles, plus Becky Lynch, Baron Corbin, Bray Wyatt, the Usos, Alexa Bliss, and more.

