VIP AUDIO 9/10 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Lilly (AD-FREE): On-site report from MSG talking latest with Reigns-Heyman-Lesnar, Belair-Becky, The Demon, live callers (140 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Darrin Lilly from PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails plus an on-site correspondent who attended in New York City, N.Y. at Madison Square Garden. They discuss whether Bianca Belair’s push is going to last, the merits of Becky Lynch’s heel turn now compared how we were feeling a few weeks ago, the new version of Brock Lesnar, where Paul Heyman and Reigns are heading with tension and distrust brewing, whether some wrestlers were left off the show who should have been on it, the return of the Demon and whether it’s a bummer he’s likely going to lose to Reigns, and more from Smackdown. Also, a trouble-maker brings up the latest Jimmy Smith indiscretions from Raw on Monday.

