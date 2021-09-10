VIP AUDIO 9/9 – WKH – The News: Dynamite edges Raw in key demo, ratings perspective for loaded Dynamite, Gable Steveson signs with WWE, Jake Atlas vs. Taylor Rust, WrestleMania over two nights, Bucks-Lucha Bros. star rating (22 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the latest news including details on Dynamite edging Raw in key demo, ratings perspective for loaded Dynamite, Gable Steveson signs with WWE, Jake Atlas vs. Taylor Rust, WrestleMania over two nights, an update on the Young Bucks-Lucha Bros. star rating, and more.

