VIP AUDIO 9/9 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Should Cole lead Elite? Advice for Vince to compete with AEW? Lesnar-Reigns timing? Is AEW ready for an NFL stadium? Plus Tessa, Hangman, Foley, more (122 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix, PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by listeners:

Could AEW run a big PPV in an NFL stadium right now? If not, what would it take?

What advice would you give Vince McMahon to fend off AEW?

How did Todd so accurately predict for years that Bryan Danielson would sign with AEW?

How can AEW capitalize on C.M. Punk in the best way?

Should Punk change his entrance music?

When were punches illegal in wrestling over this industry’s history?

How successful could Nigel McGuinness’s career have been without health issues?

Should Brock Lesnar challenge Roman Reigns before WrestleMania next year?

Why would anyone be interested in another Brock Lesnar match?

Was All Out the best PPV since maybe Money in the Bank 2011?

Is Kenny Omega’s title reign a blight on a renaissance of wrestling?

How do you gage wrestling’s interest as objectively as possible?

What matches has Wade given five stars to and what does Todd make of his (alleged) stinginess when it comes to star ratings?

Can AEW solve having too many top names by sending wrestlers to other companies for stretches?

Has Joey Janela been underutilized by Tony Khan?

Is Tessa Blanchard being unfairly maligned and ostracized relative to others?

Has Cody Rhodes benefited from not being around during this influx of big names to AEW?

How would you rank the Okada-Omega matches?

Do you trust AEW more than any other company ever?

Should Hangman Page still be the one to beat Kenny Omega for the AEW Title?

Thoughts on Mick Foley’s “WWE, you’ve got a problem” video?

What is the legacy of Kia Stevens (Awesome Kong)?

Can WWE sue AEW for Jim Ross slipping up and calling Paul Wight “The Big Show”?

Will AEW pull Jon Moxley from the New Japan show on Nov. 13 with Full Gear being moved?

What is Gable Steveson’s value to WWE?

Any Fantasy Football tips?

Is there any merit to AEW being made of “all ex-WWE guys?”

What old finishing moves should be brought back?

Would AEW have been better off spreading out the debuts of Punk, Danielson, and Cole?

Have you ever cried watching pro wrestling?

Is this something more than just the start of a hot period in pro wrestling, a transcendent period?

Should Adam Cole become the leader of The Elite?

How tone deaf do you expect the WWE documentary to be about being the first live gathering after Sept. 11, 2011.

