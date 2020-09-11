VIP AUDIO 9/10 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): Reigns & Heyman, Omega-Page, Al Snow book review, “Too Sweet” indie wrestling book review, UFC, NJPW, AEW, NXT, more (96 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they begin with a discussion on Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman speaking on Smackdown and then a review of other key segments on Smackdown. Then a review of Raw including the latest with Raw Underground and Retribution. Then a review of Al Snow’s memoire with crazy wrestling stories. Then they shift to the latest from New Japan and UFC. Then a review of Keith Elliot Greenberg’s “Too Sweet: Inside the Indie Wrestling Revolution.” And finally a shift to the NXT and AEW TV shows this week.

