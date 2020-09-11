VIP AUDIO 9/10 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Angle’s TNA run, Walking Dead-Pro Wrestling comparison, top crowd pops, Moxley, NXT losing its shine, Sasha vs. Bayley too soon, Cesaro, more (97 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer Mailbag questions on these topics:

Would it be too soon for Sasha to face Bayley at the Clash of Champions?

Are people being too hard on the AEW Elite storyline?

Why has NXT lost some of its shine?

Will Wade allow Todd to try to run him over with a golf cart for charity?

Has Vince McMahon probably watched Tik Tok now that’s concerned about wrestlers banning third-party deals for wrestlers?

What era of wrestling would you create an alternate timeline for, and is The Alliance invasion angle a good candidate?

What is the latest on the wrestling scene in Mexico?

Will New Japan strip Jon Moxley of the U.S. Title?

What weight division do you most enjoy?

A long discussion of recommended TV shows worth binging?

Is Walking Dead a lot like pro wrestling, and how can pro wrestling better emulate Walking Dead to improve?

Is it a bad sign that Chris Jericho was pitching tickets on Twitter to Dynamite shortly before the show?

Advice for a distressed pro wrestling fan on what to watch to get enthusiastic again.

What are some of your personal favorite crowd pops available on WWE Network or YouTube?

What are some of the top triple threat matches?

Thoughts on some of Brock Lesnar’s top matches.

Could Cesaro be revived into a World Title level challenger in WWE before WrestleMania next year?

Should Kurt Angle have gone to TNA, and should Angle have wrestled when he returned to WWE?

Why is Jim Ross “so damn pessimistic and irritable” on his podcast?

Has AEW stopped listening to its critics when adjustments have been called for?

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO