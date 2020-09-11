News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/10 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Angle’s TNA run, Walking Dead-Pro Wrestling comparison, top crowd pops, Moxley, NXT losing its shine, Sasha vs. Bayley too soon, Cesaro, more (97 min)

September 11, 2020

NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer Mailbag questions on these topics:

  • Would it be too soon for Sasha to face Bayley at the Clash of Champions?
  • Are people being too hard on the AEW Elite storyline?
  • Why has NXT lost some of its shine?
  • Will Wade allow Todd to try to run him over with a golf cart for charity?
  • Has Vince McMahon probably watched Tik Tok now that’s concerned about wrestlers banning third-party deals for wrestlers?
  • What era of wrestling would you create an alternate timeline for, and is The Alliance invasion angle a good candidate?
  • What is the latest on the wrestling scene in Mexico?
  • Will New Japan strip Jon Moxley of the U.S. Title?
  • What weight division do you most enjoy?
  • A long discussion of recommended TV shows worth binging?
  • Is Walking Dead a lot like pro wrestling, and how can pro wrestling better emulate Walking Dead to improve?
  • Is it a bad sign that Chris Jericho was pitching tickets on Twitter to Dynamite shortly before the show?
  • Advice for a distressed pro wrestling fan on what to watch to get enthusiastic again.
  • What are some of your personal favorite crowd pops available on WWE Network or YouTube?
  • What are some of the top triple threat matches?
  • Thoughts on some of Brock Lesnar’s top matches.
  • Could Cesaro be revived into a World Title level challenger in WWE before WrestleMania next year?
  • Should Kurt Angle have gone to TNA, and should Angle have wrestled when he returned to WWE?
  • Why is Jim Ross “so damn pessimistic and irritable” on his podcast?
  • Has AEW stopped listening to its critics when adjustments have been called for?




