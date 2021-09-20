VIP AUDIO 9/19 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including Cena tries to bond with Punk, Rock return confirmed, Raw rating concern, TNA chooses Roode over Storm for big push, Flair vs. Sting concerns, more (178 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This edition of the Wade Keller Hotline features a week of vintage Wade Keller Hotlines from 10 years ago this month. Details follow:

•The Sept. 13, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including Raw ratings including a huge alarming trend among a key demographic, Linda McMahon’s next political move, Jeff Hardy’s TNA status, Bobby Roode’s big push, Mick Foley on his TNA stint, SD spoilers, No Surrender thoughts, and more.

•The Sept. 14, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including the Matt Hardy sad saga continues, Hulk Hogan’s latest announcement, Flair vs. Sting concerns, Triple H talks about future of Smackdown and his preferred role, and more.

•The Sept. 15, 2011 episode features a look at the first 90 minute of Impact Wrestling, and it might have been the best 90 minutes of Impact in years with strong follow-up to No Surrender, strong push of Bobby Roode’s BFG Series win, strong individual performances from many.

•The Sept. 16, 2011 episode features a review of the Sting-Flair match on Impact and a look at the ratings it drew, followed by the Ask the Editor format with questions about why TNA chose Robert Roode over James Storm and whether it’s damaging to promotions that the biggest moments happen on PPV in front of a fraction of their fanbase.

•The Sept. 17, 2011 episode features an in-depth preview of the WWE Night of the Champions PPV including predictions. Also, first reaction to today’s news of The Rock confirmed to wrestle with John Cena in a tag match at Survivor Series.

•The Sept. 18, 2011 episode features an in-depth review of Friday’s Smackdown episode including the final hype for Henry-Orton and what worked, but one key thing WWE is doing that is just killing the effectiveness of even what they’re doing right, plus a march through the entire show including examples of why Booker T is among the worst color commentators ever despite being quite likable.

•The Sept. 19, 2011 episode features an in-depth review of Raw including the follow up to Hell in a Cell featuring a new question for every answer, Cena tries to bond with Punk, Henry beats up Lawler, Truth and Miz are fired, and top PPV matches booked.

