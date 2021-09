SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 9/19 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America (AD-FREE): Nate Lindberg joins Greg to preview WWE Extreme Rules, plus NXT 2.0 impressions, WWE Draft, more (120 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 53:19 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Nate Lindberg for a match-by-match preview of WWE Extreme Rules. They also take phone calls and emails on NXT 2.0, Tessa Blanchard, Dark Side of the Ring, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO