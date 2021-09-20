VIP AUDIO 9/19 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Reigns vs. Lesnar announcement, Big E on Smackdown, Big E vs. Reigns at Survivor Series, Bryan vs. Omega and Baker vs. Ruby on Dynamite, more (63 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

•The new NXT 2.0 and the name of Bronson Rechsteiner.

•Thoughts on whether Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks, and B Fab are all playing the same character.

•Big E’s win and his appearance on Smackdown, the Survivor Series match already discussed against Roman Reigns, various good and bad scenarios, and whether Big E losing to Reigns as Survivor Series undoes the goodwill gained with his win.

•The Saudi Arabia “Crown Jewel” hype and Wade makes his case for “The Demon” Finn Balor beating Reigns for the title to accommodate Crown Jewel, Survivor Series, and beyond.

•Preview of the two singles title matches on Dynamite this week at Arthur Ashe Stadium, whether this could bring out a new better side of Kenny Omega, what Bryan Danielson has brought already, and some disappointment with the hype for Britt Baker and Ruby Soho so far.

•A little G1 talk too.

