VIP AUDIO 9/20 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Heydorn & Barnett (AD-FREE): Reigns vs. Big E vs. Lashley, Fairplay on-site report, Charlotte-Bliss, live callers, emails (87 min.)

September 21, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jake Barnett to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live calls and emails. But first, they start with an on-site report from Jonny Fairplay. Then callers and emails discussing key happenings on the show including having Roman Reigns wrestle twice, the A.J.Styles vs. Randy Orton match, the Women’s Tag Team Title change, the Charlotte-Alexa Bliss exchange, and much more.

