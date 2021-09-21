VIP AUDIO 9/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Vallejos and Monsey talk latest UFC main event between Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann, Romero’s Bellator debut, Dark Side of the Ring, more (77 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review the latest UFC main event between Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann. They discuss the inherent weirdness of Yoel Romero’s Bellator debut, preview a massive 266 card, and talk about the most recent episode of Dark Side of the Ring, focusing on “The Plane Ride From Hell.” The show closes with a quick look at AEW’s massive week ahead.

