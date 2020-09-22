VIP AUDIO 9/22 – PWTorch Dailycast – Grit & Glitter (AD-FREE): Pageot & Fear spotlight the career of Thunder Rosa and the latest show from her all-women promotion Mission Pro Wrestling (55 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: “Summer Goes On, and Then Dies Quick Without Much Warning.” This week, Harley R. Pageot and Emily Fear dive into the career of Thunder Rosa and the history of her promotion Mission Pro Wrestling including their recent re-branding into an entirely female-run group. Plus, a match-by-match look at their latest show, Hell Hath No Fury.

