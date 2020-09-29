VIP AUDIO 9/28 – WKH – Raw Review: Full show rundown and analysis including Flair, Christian, Big Show, Michaels, plus Drew vs. Roode, Mandy & Dana, Mysterio Family Drama, more (29 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Ric Flair, Christian, Big Show, Shawn Michaels, plus Drew vs. a returning Roode, Hurt Business vs. Mustafa Ali, Apollo Crews & Ricochet, Mandy Rose & Dana Booke debut as a team, the Mysterio Family Drama continues, 24/7 Title shenanigans, Aleister Black vs. Kevin Owens, and more.

