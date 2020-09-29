VIP AUDIO 9/28 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Hawkins (AD-FREE): Orton attacks Flair, Big Show, HBK, Michaels, plus Drew vs. Roode, callers, emails (81 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch East Coast Cast co-host Cameron Hawkins to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They talk about Drew McIntyre vs. Robert Roode as a surprise main event, Randy Orton sneaking back to beat up four legends (Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Big Show, and Christian), Aaliyah sympathizes with Murphy to the dismay of her brother Dominik Mysterio and father Rey Mysterio, Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke make debut as team, and more.

