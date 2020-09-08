VIP AUDIO 9/7 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Vallejos and Monsey discuss the future of Alistair Overeem, preview a very thin UFC card, delve into all the Brock Lesnar/MMA scenarios, more (74 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey break down the UFC’s most recent offering from Las Vegas, including a discussion on the future of Alistair Overeem. They give a short preview of a very thin UFC card, delve into all of the Brock Lesnar/MMA scenarios, take a look at the upcoming Bellator card, and read some fun emails, getting into a discussion about the best divisions in MMA. They close the show with Robert giving his take on the latest happenings in pro wrestling.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO