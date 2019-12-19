VIP AUDIO 12/19 – The Fix w/Todd Martin – Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): Are we finding out Kenny Omega is overrated? Aren’t people way overrating The Fiend act? Is Dark Order worth the investment? Plus Ross, Lawler, Miyahara, AEW refs, Tough Enough, more (42 min)

KELLER & POWELL FLAGSHIP (12/5)
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Todd tackles The Fix Mailbag covering these topics:
- What is the projected path for Keto Miyahara in All Japan and will he jump to New Japan to face Okada or Iibushi?
- How are Jerry Lawler and Jim Ross currently serving their respective shows in 2019?
- How do you evaluate the Bray Wyatt/Fiend character which is the darling of social media pro wrestling commentary these days, and how could it be reworked to be more effective?
- Looking back at the Tough Enough contenders and winners, who did you expect to be stars and who did you see never making it?
- Is there reason for concern about the future of the pro wrestling industry due to audience fatigue and a watered down product?
- What is the history and place in history of the Montreal territory?
- Has it turned out that Kenny Omega is overrated based on what we’ve seen these last three months outside of the New Japan setting?
- Does AEW have work to do when it comes to framing wrestlers as stars, and are Dark Order worth the time AEW is investing in them?
- Does it hurt your confidence in AEW’s creative team that they seem oblivious to how stupid they make referees look week after week?
