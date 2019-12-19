VIP AUDIO 12/19 – The Fix w/Todd Martin (pt. 1 of 2): How concerned should AEW be about dropping viewership? Full reviews of AEW Dynamite, NXT on USA, Smackdown, Raw, ROH Final Battle, NWA Into the Fire, UFC, Bellator (117 min)

KELLER & POWELL FLAGSHIP (12/5)

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app)



NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Todd and Wade first react to the drop in AEW viewership to close the year while NXT holds its ground and takes over in the young demos AEW had dominated. What is AEW doing wrong and what aren’t they doing enough of that they have the resources and talent to accomplish? How concerned should AEW be, and what is and isn’t “fixable” as they enter 2020 perhaps slightly humbled? Then Todd reviews AEW Dynamite, NXT on USA, last week’s Smackdown leading into TLC, this week’s Raw including the continuation of the new Seth Rollins heel run, ROH’s Final Battle PPV, the NWA Into the Fire PPV, the latest UFC PPV, and more UFC and some Bellator events.

