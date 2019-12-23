FREE PODCAST 12/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos and Monsey review UFC Busan, discuss the busy weekend in Bellator, look forward to Bellator and RIZIN’s upcoming show in Japan, more (52 min)

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review UFC Busan, discuss the busy weekend in Bellator, and look forward to Bellator and RIZIN’s upcoming show in Japan. They close the show by discussing the future of the UFC men’s flyweight division.

