HEYDORN’S WWE RAW REPORT 12/23: Alt Perspective coverage of the live show including Orton and Viking Raiders teaming up against the OC, Mysterio vs. Rollins for the United States Championship, and more

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

HEYDORN’S WWE RAW REPORT

DECEMBER 23, 2019

TAPED FROM DES MOINES, IA

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Announcers: Vic Joseph, Jerry “The King” Lawler, and Samoa Joe

[HOUR ONE]

-The show began with the regular opening video package. From there, the shot cut into the arena where pyro went off and lit Christmas trees surrounding the stage. Then, Vic Joseph welcomed the audience to the program and wished everyone a happy holidays. They then hyped up the key matches on the show including Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins.

Heydorn’s Analysis: If Jerry Lawler sold heels and babyfaces on the show like he sold the snow falling on the big screen, the entire roster would be ten times more over than they are today.

-When they finished, Kevin Owens hit the ring to a big pop from the crowd. As Owens walked up, Joseph said that he wasn’t in a good holiday mood due to what AOP and Rollins did to him two weeks ago. As he climbed into the ring, a recap video aired that detailed AOP and Rollins taking him out. After the video, Owens spoke and said he had a lot to say about a lot of people. As he was about to address those people, Mojo Rawley walked onstage and interuppted him. Rawley told Owens he needed to give him an explanation as to why he attacked him with a steel pipe. Owens responded and said he didn’t plan on talking about that at all. Rawley then said that Owens needed a check and that he had a problem. To that, Owens told Rawley to hurry up so he could kick his ass in a no DQ match that they had coming up. Rawley responded and said that everyone was a tough guy with a steel pipe in hand. He said that for Owens though, it wouldn’t be a merry Christmas for him and his family. At that point, Rawley stood in the ring and Owens told them they should get it on. Rawley agreed and the match began.

Heydorn’s Analysis: The off the cuff-like moments of Owens mic segments work really well. He’s comes off as authentic and that he isn’t reading what is provided for him. Maybe he is, but his delivery lines up well with his character and creates an environment where you don’t know what he might say.

(1) KEVIN OWENS vs. MOJO RAWLEY – No diqualification

Kevin Owens took control of the match early on with a flurry of punches. Those punches caused Rawley to roll out of the ring. Owens responded and hit him with a running dive off of the ring apron. With Rawley down, Owens pulled out a handful of weapons from under the ring including tables and steel chairs. As Owens tried to setup the table, Rawley attacked him from behind and connected with a series of chair shots to the back as the audience booed. From there, Rawley kept momentum and slammed Owens face first onto a chair. After, he made the cover, but Owens kicked out at two. Out of the pin, the action continued and Rawley maintained momentum with more chair shots to the back. Eventually, Rawley lifted Owens to the top rope and attempted a superplex onto four chairs that he setup in the middle of the ring. Owens battled out and countered with headbutts until Rawley fell off and down to the mat. There, Rawley grabbed Owens and launched him onto the chairs.

Heydorn’s Analysis: Rawley has shown some nice aggression on offense thus far. Good stuff.

After that spot, Rawley charged Owens in the corner, but got hit with a superkick for his troubles. After, Owens connected with a Swanton Bomb and made the cover, but only got a two count. Out of the pin, Owens picked up a steel chair, but tossed it aside in favor of a table. The audience roared in approval.

Heydorn’s Analysis: Smart use of the table. Owens and Rawley knew it would get the big reaction and played up the spot throughout the entire match to build to a big babyface pop for Owens. Good psychology and Owens got the reaction he wanted.

Owens setup the table to more cheers, but was then hit from behind again. This time though, Owens hit Rawley with a Stunner. He followed that with a pop-up powerbomb into the table for the 1,2,3 win.

WINNER: Owens via pinfall

-After the match, Owens spoke on the microphone again and said that he had more fight in him. Instead, he called out AOP and Seth. He said that he knows that the plan would be to attack him backstage, but insisted that they do it in front of everyone. He said he realizes it could be a bad choice, but bad choices were a part of his charm. Owens said he wouldn’t leave until Rollins and AOP join him. At that point, Rollins and AOP were shown walking backstage. The show then went to break. (c)

Heydorn’s Analysis: A good match that positioned Kevin Owens in a great light. The post-match promo did the same thing. Owens was great here and clearly is feeling comfortable in his role. Well done.

-Out of the break, Seth Rollins walked to the ring with AOP at his side. Rollins got into the ring and pleaded with Owens to be reasonable. He told Owens off the microphone not to listen to the crowd as the crowd booed him. Rollins then stuck his hand out to Owens for him to shake it. Owens looked at it and then super-kicked him the face. After, Owens went for a steel chair, but was beat down by AOP instead. With Owens down, Rollins jumped in and stomped on him in the corner as the audience booed him. From there, Rollins went for the Stomp, but Owens countered and tackled him to the mat. After he did, AOP and Rollins jumped him again and beat him down to the mat. Rollins then hit Owens with the Stomp after telling him that things didn’t need to be that way. Rollins then left the ring with AOP at his side and Kevin Owens laying flat in the middle of the ring.

Heydorn’s Analysis: That worked. Seth Rollins was effective as a heel in his attack when he only went after Owens while he was down because of AOP. Within that alone, he contradicts being a leader which is exactly what he needs to do within this new heel persona. On the flip side, Owens looked like a fighter taking on three guys. Where were the other babyfaces is a good question to ask though. Nobody backstage wanted to help Owens out?

-After the segment, the commentary team spoke on what just happened in the ring. Samoa Joe took his moment and talked AOP up. He talked about them being dangerous and that he knows what dangerous men looked like. He said if nobody stepped up, things would get dark around there for a long time.

Heydorn’s Analysis: Just awesome. This is how you get an angle over on commentary. Tremendous.

-When Joe finished talking, R-Truth walked the streets of New York. He said he was looking for The Rock’s Christmas tree. As Truth wondered about his mistake, Akira Tozawa rolled him up and pinned him for the 24-7 championship.

Heydorn’s Analysis: Eye roll. This is still a thing?

-After the 24-7 title segment, Bobby Lashley made his way to the ring with Lana. As they walked down, the announce team hyped up that they would get married on Raw in just one week. The show then went to commercial break. (c)

-Out of the break, Bobby Lashley posed on the turnbuckle. From there, the announce team played highlights of Bobby Lashley proposing to Lana last week. After the highlights, Lana and Lashley posed as the announce team hyped the wedding next week. At that point, Cedric Alexander walked to the ring. Once he got there, the bell rang, and the match began.

(2) CEDRIC ALEXANDER vs. BOBBY LASHLEY

Alexander got some momentum early in the match and once he began to fully takeover, Lana got into the ring and addressed him. She asked Cedric who he thought he was and that next week was the most important day of her life. She said she couldn’t have Lashley show up next week with bruises ahead of the wedding. Lana said the vows were more important and that she was getting married next week. Instead of a regular match, Lana proposed a Greco-style match and the audience booed. Alexander looked confused as well. As the boos continued to rain in, she said that the world loved her, but nobody loved her as much as her Bobby Lashley. The audience then continued to boo as the show went to break. (c)

Heydorn’s Analysis: So, I can get on board with Lana’s mic work there. She got the heat she was looking for. That said, she gets to just stop matches now? Where is the ref? It’s this type of inconsistency that turns wrestling fans off of the WWE product.

Out of the break, the action continued in a typical WWE style match. Lashley grounded Cedric with power moves and submission until Alexander battled back and hit Lashley with chops. From there, he hit the ropes for a move, but was caught and dropped with a sidewalk slam. After, Lashley went for a pin, but only got a two count. Eventually, Alexander got his momentum back and hit Lashley with a suicide dive through the ropes. After, he hit a corkscrew dive and rolled Lashley back before hitting the Neuralizer. Out of that, he went for the cover, but only got a two count. Right after the pin attempt, Alexander hit Lashley with kicks, but Lashley countered them into a suplex. From there, he went for a spear, but Alexander countered with a dropkick to his knees. Alexander followed that with a second dropkick in the corner and then tried for a springboard clothesline, but Lashley rolled out of the way. Instead, Lashley hit Alexander with a chokeslam and followed that with a spear for the 1,2,3 win.

WINNER: Lashley via pinfall

Heydorn’s Analysis: Good match. Alexander got enough offense in to be taken seriously while the commentary framed the win over Lashley as a big deal. Not only does that make Cedric’s quest to win important, but it frames Lashley as a big deal too. Smart. Lashley getting the victory was obvious, but he’s the focus right now. The wedding next week will be interesting. It’s wrestling, so clearly Rusev will get involved. How though and will it be in a tasteful way? That is the question.

-After the match, Seth Rollins was interviewed backstage. Rollins said earlier in the night he tried to extend an olive branch to Kevin Owens. He said that Charly should ask Kevin questions instead of him. Rollins then walked off as the show went to break. (c)

Heydorn’s Analysis: Seth is the heel living in his own world and it’s working. Good stuff.

-After the break, Zack Ryder finished his entrance with Curt Hawkins. From there, Drew McIntyre walked out and made his way down to the ring. Once he got there, the bell rang, and the match began.

(3) DREW MCINTYRE vs. ZACK RYDER

McIntyre controlled the match early and dominated Ryder throughout. After about two minutes, Drew crushed Ryder with the Claymore and made the cover for the 1,2,3 win.

WINNER: McIntyre via pinfall

-After the match, Hawkins checked on Ryder, but was tossed out of the ring thanks to McIntyre. From there, McIntyre hit Ryder with a huge DDT and then beat up Hawkins some more. With Ryder and Hawkins down, McIntyre got on the microphone and said that that was fun. He asked his opponents if they were having fun, but said they couldn’t answer because they were in pain. Drew then arrogantly spoke on their behalf. He then addressed the crowd and said that that was his definition of having fun. He said that 2020 belongs to Drew McIntyre and then dropped the microphone and left the ring.

Heydorn’s Analysis: A good promo from McIntyre there, but at this point anything involving him is in the follow-up. We’ve seen Drew dominate like this before and have heard him speak this way before too. He needs tangible and effective follow-up that mirrors what he says. I’m in, but need to see it to believe it at this point.

-Once Drew left the ring, Becky Lynch walked out to a big reaction from the audience.

[HOUR TWO]

Lynch posed on the stage and then walked to the ring. As she did, the announce team discussed her comments about Asuka from last week. Once she got inside the ring, she grabbed a microphone and paused as the crowed chanted her name. She then spoke and said she had things on her mind lately. She said that since the birth of the man, she’s learned that she does better when she takes things into her own hands. Lynch said that she has become the face of the WWE and that they now want to save and protect her. She said that she doesn’t care about what the company wants and that her match against Asuka needs to happen next. She said she wouldn’t take no for an answer and that she can go to dark places to make sure she gets what she wants. From there, Lynch said that Asuka is the only woman to beat the Man fair and square. She said that she wants to collect that debt and then asked Asuka, “what do you say?”

Heydorn’s Analysis: A simple, but relatively effective follow-up promo after last week. Good fire from Lynch. Once again, she consciously set herself up against the company – the exact strategy that helped get her over big around this time last year.

At that point, Asuka walked off and laughed off Lynch before speaking in Japanese. She appeared to mock Lynch and then said she would be Asuka two belts. In response, Lynch said if it would take her putting up the title to get her match she would and that Asuka should name the place. She then spoke to Asuka in Japanese. From there, Lynch’s music hit and the show went to break. (c)

Heydorn’s Analysis: Anti-climactic. Is the match on or not? If I’m asking that question, the segment didn’t work. This needed to be clearer in order for WWE to milk everything out of it. Getting this match is supposed to be a major deal for Becky and at this point I’m not sure if its on or not.

-Out of the break, Aleister Black made his entrance. As he did, the announce team revealed that he and Buddy Murphy would have a rematch next week. Once he got to the ring, the bell rang, and his match began.

(4) ALEISTER BLACK vs. LOCAL JOBBER

Black took full control of the match early and nailed his opponent with Black Mass after 20 seconds of action to get the 1,2,3 win.

WINNER: Black via pinfall

-After the match, Buddy Murphy walked out and crossed paths with Black as he walked back up the ramp. Murphy then climbed into the ring for his match.

Heydorn’s Analysis: A squash match, but a good presentation of Black. WWE needs to watch it with the entrance though. Tonight, Black did his full dark entrance, but passed shiny Christmas trees as he did. Not exactly the vibe he’s going for.

(5) BUDDY MURPHY vs. LOCAL JOBBER

Murphy crushed his opponent with a knee strike out of the gate. With his opponent down, he stared back at Black who was watching at the top of the ramp. Murphy then hit Murphy’s Law for the 1,2,3 win.

WINNER: Murphy via pinfall

-After the match, Black walked down the ring and stared Murphy down. Black then offered to shake Murphy’s hand, but Murphy blew him off. Murphy then turned back to jaw with Black, but Black clocked him with Black Mass. He then sat next to Murphy in the ring.

Heydorn’s Analysis: This worked. Nothing fancy, but it defined their next match as important.

-A video package aired that hyped up Mysterio vs. Rollins for the US title later in the show. When the hype package finished, Rey Mysterio was interviewed backstage. He said he was looking forward to facing Rollins and that Seth was one of the best on Raw. He said he wants to defend his title against the best, but that his first match against Seth would have an asterix on it because it would really be Rey against Seth and AOP. He said that Seth and AOP do what they want, but they made a mistake by not finishing him off last week. He said he would hit his 619 and walk out the US Champion. Rey then left the shot as the show went to commercial break. (c)

Heydorn’s Analysis: Rey continues to bring it on his promos. He was believable here and not only put himself over, but built Rollins up as well. In addition, it was nice to see Rey act like a realist and address the fact that he’d be against AOP too during this bout with Rollins. Not only does it setup bigger stakes for him to take down, but it puts over that trio as something to watch for as well. Good stuff.

-Out of the break, Tony Nese made his entrance to the ring. After he got to the ring, Ricochet walked out to a nice reaction from the crowd. Once he got to the ring, the bell rang, and the match began.

(6) RICOCHET vs. TONY NESE

The action was fast paced to start off with both men owning early momentum. Eventually, Ricochet took over and hit his ripcord knee before making the cover for the 1,2,3 win.

WINNER: Ricochet via pinfall

Heydorn’s Analysis: Not much a match to speak of. Ricochet needed a win, but Tony Nese is so far down on the depth cart these days that this will have zero real impact for Ricochet moving forward. Like Black before Murphy, Ricochet needs a story to develop further as an act.

-After the match, another 24-7 title segment aired. Akira Tozawa hid in a batch of Christmas trees as R-Truth chased him down and looked for him. With Truth’s back turned, Tozawa ran away. Truth then chased after him.

-When that segment ended, Charlotte Flair made her entrance. As she posed in the ring, the show went to break. (c)

-After the break, a hype video aired for Chelsea Green. When the video ended, Green made her entrance. Once she got to the ring, the bell rang, and the match began.

(7) CHARLOTTE FLAIR vs. CHELSEA GREEN

Both women tied up to start things off. Charlotte slammed Green to the mat, but Green popped back up and they tied up again. From there, Green pushed Charlotte, but Flair slapped her in the face and then stomped her in the corner to gain control. After a few minutes, Green hit Flair in the knee and then rolled her up for a pin, but only got a two count. Out of the pin, Green hit a dropkick and then choked Charlotte on the ropes before covering again for a two count. Out of that pin, Green put Charlotte in a sleeper hold. Flair battled out, but was then dropped back to the mat. Eventually, Flair countered Green with a big boot to the face. Charlotte followed that with the Figure 8 which caused Green to tap out almost immediatley.

WINNER: Flair via submission

Heydorn’s Analysis: In limited time to shine, Green looked good. That said, Charlotte continues to tread water as a character. She’s lost all of her depth and needs a solid story to get herself back on track. A quest to win the Royal Rumble could be just the ticket.

-After the match, another segment aired involving Truth and Akira Tozawa. They ran through the streets, but then were stopped by Santa. Santa told them to stop fighting and said that he had a present for both Tozawa and Truth. Truth ran to Santa’s sleigh and after he did, Santa hit Tozawa with his bag of presents. He then covered Tozawa to become the new 24-7 Champion. The show then went to break. (c)

-Out of the break, a vignette aired for the returning Liv Morgan. When it ended, Randy Orton made his way out to a nice reaction from the crowd.

Heydorn’s Analysis: I like the apparent new direction for Liv Morgan. That said, it looks like Morgan is about to crack up laughing as she delivers her lines.

-Once Orton got to the ring, the Viking Raiders made their entrance. As they walked down, the announce team played highlights from last week between the Raiders and the OC. After them, Joseph said that the OC was the only team to beat the Viking Raiders and at that point, the OC made their way to the ring. As the OC walked out, Vic Joseph played highlights of Orton vs. Styles from last week on Raw that saw Styles injure Orton’s knee. When the video ended, the show went to commercial break. (c)

Heydorn’s Analysis: Good work by the commentary team to focus on Orton’s knee injury from last week thanks to Styles. Smart consistency and a relevant one that will be exploited during this upcoming match. Well done.

-Out of the break, the bell rang, and the match began.

(8) RANDY ORTON & THE VIKING RAIDERS vs. THE O.C.

The Viking Raiders took control of the match early over Karl Anderson. Erick made an early cover, but Anderson kicked out at two. After the pin, Erick put a shoulder submission on Anderson and compounded the damage by driving his shoulder into Anderson’s injured arm. Soon after, Anderson battled out and tagged Gallows in.

[HOUR THREE]

Gallows was able to gain momentum back and connected with a series of moves including a neck breaker. The neck breaker sent Erick to the outside of the ring. While he was out there, Styles illegally hit him. Styles then legally tagged into the match and stomped on Erick in the corner. From there, Styles cut the ring in half and kept control over Eric on his team’s side of the ring. Anderson took a cheap shot on Erick and Styles followed with a few chops and a jumping knee attack. The OC held control over Erick until he finally made the tag to Randy Orton. Orton hit the ring and nailed Gallows with a shoulder tackle before poking him in the eye. From there, Orton went for his second rope DDT, but Gallows countered it and sent Orton over the top rope and to the outside of the ring. As soon as Orton hit he sold his knee and writhed in pain as the show went to break. (c)

Heydorn’s Analysis: There is the knee spot that was setup last week and by commentary before the match started. Good stuff.

Out of the break, the action continued with the OC dismantling Orton in their corner and working over his injured knee. Eventually, Orton made the tag to Erick. Erick took over but soon made the tag to Ivar. Ivar hit a flurry of offense that concluded with him and Erick connecting with the Viking Experience on Anderson. They then covered, but it was interuppted by Gallows. From there, Orton made a blind tag into the match and hit the RKO on Karl Anderson. Orton went for a second RKO, but lost his footing because of the knee injury. As he staggered, Styles hit the Phenomenal Forearm and covered for the 1,2,3 win. (c)

WINNER: The O.C. via pinfall

Heydorn’s Analysis: Good action throughout and Orton sold his knee very effectively. The win should provide the O.C with good momentum and additional credibility as an act on Raw moving forward.

-After the commercial break, Erick Rowan was shown talking to whatever is in his cage backstage. He said he would be back soon to feed him and the left. From there, the Street Profits were shown and discussed Lana’s wedding next week and what they thought was in Rowan’s cage. At that point, Rowan made his entrance with the cage in hand. He posed in the ring as the show went to break. (c)

-Out of the break, the bell rang, and Rowan’s match began.

(9) ERICK ROWAN vs. LOCAL JOBBER

The match began with Rowan’s opponent offering Rowan and whatever was in his cage a candy cane. As he approached the cage, Rowan grabbed him and destroyed him. Rowan connected with a flurry of high impact moves before making the cover for the 1,2,3 win.

WINNER: Rowan via pinfall

Heydorn’s Analysis: I’ve been saying this for weeks, but this cage angle needs context. It needs a why. Otherwise, the payoff happens and Rowan will fade away again.

-After the match, Santa was shown running through the streets of New York with the 24-7 championship. Eventually, Truth caught up to him and made the pin to become the 24-7 champion again. From there, the referee walked off because it was cold and left both Truth and Tozawa alone. They agreed to put a hold on their feud and decided to celebrate Christmas instead.

-Rusev made his entrance and appeared to a get a good reaction from the crowd. Once he got to the ring, he worked to hype the crowd up as the show went to commercial break. (c)

-Out of the break, Rusev grabbed a microphone and paused as the audience chanted his name. He said he couldn’t believe the snow for his entrance, but that he did have some mixed emotions. Rusev said he was screwed over at TLC and that he was very upset about it. He then said he would do something about it, but wasn’t upset that Lana was getting married to Lashley. He said that the biggest punishment he could give Lashley was a marriage to Lana. He said that he is single, but not alone and that Lana would get married on Rusev Day. From there, No Way Jose made his entrance with the Conga Line. Once he got to the ring, the bell rang, and the match began.

Heydorn’s Analysis: This laid back Rusev is a character that the audience wants to get behind. When the program with Lashley and Lana started he looked foolish and weak within his reactions to them. Now, his attitude is refreshing and something audiences can latch onto. It will be interesting to see if crowds will take him in a serious feud for a championship coming out of this comedic ordeal with Lana and Lashley.

(10) RUSEV vs. NO WAY JOSE

The match was over before it started. Jose chopped Rusev and Rusev retaliated with a direct kick to the face. He then made the cover for the 1,2,3 win.

WINNER: Rusev via pinfall

-After the match, Rusev helped Jose to his feet and then danced with the Conga line.

Heydorn’s Analysis: A nothing match and a strange opponent for the babyface Rusev. These two probably should have agreed to not wrestle and simply partied instead. The chemistry was off due to both being babyfaces.

-Seth Rollins was interviewed backstage ahead of his match with Rey Mysterio. He said that he would beat Rey Mysterio, win the US championship, and then establish dominance on Monday Night Raw. From there, Seth walked away with AOP at his side as the show went to commercial break. (c)

-Out of the break, Rey Mysterio walked out to a good reaction from the Des Moines crowd. Mysterio shook hands with fans on the way to the ring. Once he got in it, Rollins made his entrance with AOP at his side. As Seth walked down, Samoa Joe talked about his thuggery with AOP. When he got to the ring, official introductions were made, and the action began.

(11) REY MYSTERIO vs. SETH ROLLINS – WWE United States Championship Match

To start, Mysterio charged Rollins and connected with some strikes. Rollins turned the tables quick and connected with strikes of his own before hitting a Sling Blade. From there, Rollins lifted Rey for a suplex, but it was countered. Instead, Rollins hit Mysterio with a knee to the face. Rollins continued to gain momentum and smashed Mysterio’s face into the turnbuckle. He followed that with a hip toss, but Mysterio countered it into a pin attempt. He only got a two count, but followed the pin with a head scissors takedown. From there, Rey set up the 619, but Rollins countered it and tossed Mysterio out of the ring instead. The show then went to commercial break. (c)

Out of the break, Rollins maintained control and hammered Mysterio in the back before throwing him shoulder first into the turnbuckle. Rollins focused on the shoulder from there and attempted a pin, but only got a two count. Eventually, Rey halted Seth’s momentum and hit him with a hurricanrana that sent him to the outside of the ring. From there, Rey connected with a sliding dive through the ropes that ended with flipping power bomb onto Rollins into the guardrail. After, Rey tossed Rollins back into the ring and connected with a Senton Bomb that he followed with a DDT. Rey then covered, but only got a two count. Out of the pin, Rey spring boarded off the ropes and Seth caught him in mid-air. He launched Rey into the corner and then hit him with a superkick before covering for a two count. Out of that pin, Rollins cued up the Stomp and went for it, but Rey countered to put Rollins in position for the 619. Rey hit it and climbed to the top rope, but was knocked off by AOP. The referee then called for the bell.

WINNER: No contest

-After the match, AOP continued to beat on Rey as Rollins looked on. Rollins then walked toward Rey and told AOP to drag him up the ramp. AOP took Mysterio up by the announce desk and stared down Joe who didn’t move with Joseph and Lawler. On commentary, Joe said that if gets up it isn’t to move, but to kick both of their asses. Joe then went face to face with both members of AOP. Rollins pulled them back as Joe took his jacket off and jawed back and forth with Rollins. Rollins told Joe he was sorry and then walked off. As he passed AOP, he told them to “finish him.” At that point, AOP decimated Joe as Rollins yelled at him.

Heydorn’s Analysis: That’s a great angle to end the show. This version of heel Rollins is working on a lot of levels. He’s intense, believable, and dangerous all at the same time. Very well done.