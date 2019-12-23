12/23 WWE Raw Results: Keller’s report on Seth Rollins challenging Rey Mysterio for U.S. Title, Viking Raiders & Orton vs. Styles & Gallows & Anderson, Wedding Planning

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

DECEMBER 23, 2019

TAPED 12/16 IN DES MOINES, IOWA

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Announcers: Vic Joseph, Jerry Lawler, Samoa Joe

[HOUR ONE]

-The Raw opening theme played, and then they went to the pyro blasting on the stage as Joseph introduced the show. No notation of being in Des Moines, Iowa or pre-taped, which you wouldn’t expect they’d draw attention to. They previewed the six-man tag with The O.C. vs. Randy Orton & Viking Raiders and Seth Rollins challenging Rey Mysterio for the U.S. Title.

-Kevin Owens walked out wearing his “Stun Owens Stun” t-shirt. They threw to a video package on the feud with AOP and Seth Rollins against Owens. Back in the ring, Owens was pacing. Joseph said KO has been fuming the past two weeks. Owens said he has a lot to say about a lot of people, so bear with me. He was immediately interrupted by Mojo Rawley. He said the first thing out of KO’s mouth better be an explanation for why he did what he did to him with the steel pipe. KO: “Well, I hate to disappoint you, but not only wasn’t that going to be the first thing out of my mouth, but I wasn’t going to talk about that at all.” Mojo said he’s “a funny man” who “needs a reality check.” Mojo asked if he knows what his problem is. KO said he has more than one problem.

KO said Mojo talks about having an MBA, which is apparently something smart people have, so if he wants to analyze what his biggest problem might be, he’s all ears. But he can’t wait to kick his ass again in a no-DQ match. Mojo said the fans can cheer for him all they want, but he’s not a tough guy. He called KO “pretty boy.” (Huh?) He said everyone is tough with a pipe in their hands. Mojo repeated the stips of the match. KO said he just said that. Mojo said he’s ready to fight and stop talking.

(1) KEVIN OWENS vs. MOJO RAWLEY – No DQ match

Mojo charged. KO fended him off. KO knocked him to the floor and then flip-dove onto him. He threw him into the ringside barricade and then played to the crowd. He pulled four chairs out from under the ring and threw them into the ring. He then found a table. Joe said, “He’s pulling out all the toys for Christmas.” KO slid the table into the ring. As KO set up the table, Mojo hit him from behind with a chair. Mojo slid the table out of the ring. Fans booed. Joe said it’s a dangerous piece of furniture, so he doesn’t blame him for shoving it out of the ring. Mojo dropped KO onto a pile of chairs and scored a two count. Mojo jabbed KO with a chair and trash-talked him, then bashed him across his back with a chair. “This sucks, right?” he said. “That’s what I thought.” (Mojo is very easy to dislike.) Mojo set up four chairs and then tried to superplex KO onto them, but KO resisted. Mojo, though, eventually tossed him off the top rope onto the chairs for a near fall.

KO caught a charging Mojo with a superkick and then quickly climbed to the top rope and landed a Swanton bomb for a two count. Mojo tried to slam KO through a table a minute later, but KO blocked it and gave him a Stunner. Then he gave him a Pop-up Powerbomb through the table.

WINNER: KO in 8:00.

-After the match, KO said he had a lot to say, but Mojo has him in a fighting mood and he has plenty of fight left in him. He called out Seth Rollins and AOP. He said he knows their plan is to attack him in the back, but the least they could do is attack him out there in front of the fans so they can enjoy it. He said it’s a bad decision to encourage it, but bad decisions is part of his charm. He said he’s not leaving until they came out there. He threw the mic down. They cut to the back where Seth and AOP were standing next to a monitor and then they headed to the ring. [c]

-Back from the break, KO was sitting on a chair in the middle of the ring when Seth’s music played. He and AOP walked out. Seth told AOP to stay at ringside as he entered the ring. Seth talked to KO off-mic and offered a handshake. Seth said they can work together and run this place. He swore to Owens that if they shook on it, their issues would be over. KO looked at the crowd, then turned and superkicked KO. AOP swarmed KO. Seth stomped away at KO. They left KO face down on the mat. His face showed wear and tear from the match and the post-match beating. KO then left the ring, but stumbled and fell to the mat. The ref checked on him as he couldn’t stand.

-They went to the announcers on camera. Joe said people need to start listening to what he’s saying. He said what they’re seeing is something they should be worried about it. He said he comes from a long line of bad men. He said those guys aren’t bad men, they’re thugs who are committed to something different. He said it’s time to strike first and destroy completely and dictate what story is told. He said if they let Seth and AOP tell the story, things will get dark quickly.

(Keller’s Analysis: Mojo was good in his roll. It’s a good use of Mojo. He’s so easy to dislike the way he carries himself and trash talks during the match. KO’s delivery continues to be really special. He feels unscripted and quick-witted. Seth and AOP are really effective so far as a new heel faction. Joe’s reaction was tremendous, too.)

-They went to R-Truth in New York City this weekend. He was singing near Rockefeller Center. He asked a guy about an invite from The Rock to see him put up his Christmas tree. The guy said the invite was in Japanese and it’s about Rockefeller Center, not Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Truth asked why Rock would have him come all the way out there if he already lit his own tree. “Am I too early?” he asked. Suddenly Akira Tozawa rolled up Truth for a three count. A referee was there to count. Tozawa ran away and Truth chased him away.

-Bobby Lashley and Lana made their ring entrance. [c]

-They replayed Lashley proposing to Lana last week.

(2) BOBBY LASHLEY (w/Lana) vs. CEDRIC ALEXANDER

After Cedric landed a moonsault off the ring apron into Lashley at ringside. Lana entered the ring and asked Cedric if he realizes how important next week is for them. She asked for him to show some respect because she doesn’t want Lashley to be bruised up. She said she’s getting married next week live on Raw. She suggested they do a classic Greco-Roman match. She said she is the smartest woman in the world, so she knows what she’s talking about, but she questioned whether Cedric knows. She went on and on about how no one loves her as much as her soon-to-be husband. Joseph called Lana “absurd.” They cut to a break. [c]

The match was back on, and it wasn’t being fought under traditional Greco-Roman rules. Lawler said every Christmas, Lana lies under the Christmas tree to remind everyone she’s a gift. Fans chanted “Rusev Day!” Lashley cut off Cedric’s momentum with a clothesline. Then he stood on his face as Lana finally smiled. He settled into a chinlock. The match began to feel a bit stretched out to fill some time. Cedric dropkicked Lashley off the middle rope as Lashley was showboating to the crowd. Then he landed a springboard clothesline followed by a dive through the ropes to tackle Lashley at ringside. Then he landed a running flip dive onto Lashley on the floor. Next, a backflip Pelé kick for a near fall. Lashley caught Cedric a minute later and slammed him to the mat off of his shoulders. Cedric made another comeback and springboarded at Lashley, but Lashley caught him mid-air and chokeslammed him. Then he speared him for the three count.

WINNER: Lashley in 12:00.

-Joseph said everyone is cordially invited to the Lana-Lashley wedding next week on Raw.

-Charly Caruso asked Seth, who was with AOP, what he is trying to accomplish with his “constant acts of brutality.” Seth said he offered an olive brand to KO, and KO kicked him in the face. He was frustrated as he told her to ask KO why he keeps picking fights with them. [c]

-They went back to New York City, this time in the dark, where Tozawa was walking around with his 24/7 Title belt. He was gasping as if he had been running for a while. He just happened to sit for a rest right in front of an empty fountain where Truth was hiding out. Tozawa knocked foot out of the hands of a guy at a food truck. Truth said it wasn’t his fault and then he chased after Tozawa.

(Keller’s Analysis: What’re the odds that Tozawa would choose to sit to rest right where Truth was waiting for him?)

(3) DREW MCINTYRE vs ZACK RYDER (w/Curt Hawkins)

Joseph talked about Ryder and Hawkins doing charity work. Joe said he hopes he has money for his own medical bills when this match is over. Drew then made his full ring entrance. Drew took control early, but Ryder knocked him to the floor seconds later and slidekicked him. Drew fended him off and rammed him back-first into the ring apron and then the barricade, then threw him back into the ring. A minute later, he finished him with a Claymore Kick. Joseph said Drew has said time after time that 2020 will be his year.

WINNER: Drew in 2:00.

-When Hawkins entered the ring to check on Ryder, Drew threw him out of the ring and then gave a Future Shock DDT to Ryder. When Hawkins re-entered the ring, Drew gave him a Claymore Kick. Then he kipped up. Drew then asked for a mic. He said that was fun. He asked Ryder and Hawkins if they were having fun. He spoke on behalf of them, since they weren’t able to answer, and said they think he’s a great wrestler. He said fans just saw his definition of fun. He said he won’t give them a tired cliche about being the future. He said 2020 belongs to him and then dropped the mic and stared sternly at the hard camera. Then he marched to the back as Joseph said he’s on a mission.

-A commercial aired for Smackdown hyping Miz vs. Daniel Bryan vs. King Corbin with the winner facing The Fiend at the Royal Rumble.

[HOUR TWO]

-Becky Lynch walked out to her music and held up her WWE Raw Title, then walked to the ring. Fans chanted a “Becky!” chant. She said she’s had a lot on her mind lately. She said some of that she addressed last week. She said she’s realized she does so much better when she takes things into her own hands around there. She said she is out there to do that. She said she has become the face of this company and this company is trying to save her or protect her. She said she doesn’t give a damn what the company wants. She said she’s stayed quiet too long because The Man vs. Asuka has to happen next. She said she won’t take no for an answer. She told Asuka she is the one woman to ever beat her fair and square. She said The Man has come around to collect on one last debt. “What do you say, Asuka?” she asked. Asuka’s music played and she walked out with Kairi Sane.

Asuka laughed and ranted a bit in Japanese. She asked Becky if she remembers that at TLC, they remained champions. Kairi laughed. Then she referred to herself as “Asuka Two Belts.” Becky said she’s happy to put her title on the line to get the match, and she’ll face her anytime, anyplace. Becky then spoke in Japanese and her music played as Asuka seemed to agree happily to the challenge. Joseph asked, “Is this going to happen?” [c]

(4) ALEISTER BLACK vs. DEONN RUSMAN

As Black made his ring entrance, Joseph said next week on Raw, Black and Buddy Murphy will have a rematch from TLC. Joseph called it “the match that stole the show at Tables, Ladders, and Chairs.” He said it’ll be the final Raw of the decade. Joe said poise and confidence are two big aspects of Black’s game. Black landed a flying knee and the Black Mass for a quick win.

WINNER: Black in under 1:00.

-After the match, as Black walked up the ramp, Murphy walked onto the stage to his music. They stared each other down as Murphy passed him.

(5) MUDDY MURPHY vs. JOEASA

Murphy landed a jumping knee one second into the match, then Murphy’s Law. Joe said, “Anything you can do, I can do better.” Black watched from the stage.

WINNER: Murphy in under 30 seconds.

-Black walked to the ring and offered Murphy a handshake. Murphy almost did, then pulled back. He turned to leave, then turned back. Black gave him a spinning hook kick, then sat next to him and stared down at him.

(Keller’s Analysis: Twin squash matches to set up next week’s rematch between them. Nicely done. They established that Murphy is the heel with that post-match angle. It’s good to see their match at TLC being touted as a “show-stealer.” I’m really curious where these two end up going in 2020.)

-A video package aired on the Seth-Rey set-up last week.

-Charly interviewed Mysterio backstage. He was soft spoken as he said he wants to defend his title against the very best, and Seth is among those. He said this match will have an asterisk on it because it’s not just Rey vs. Seth, it’s Rey vs. Seth & AOP. He said they are running around like WWE is a playground, doing whatever they want whenever they want, but they made a mistake last week not finishing what they started. He said he will land the 619 and walk out still the United States Champion. He kissed the title and walked away as Caruso smiled.

(Keller’s Analysis: Not flashy, but really well delivered. There’s a real maturity and confidence to Rey’s interviews that wasn’t there previously in his career.) [c]

(6) RICOCHET vs. TONY NESE

As Ricochet walked out, Joseph said Christian will join Renee Young and Booker T on “WWE Backstage.” Joseph said this is a big math for Nese. Nese got in some early offense including two count, but Ricochet came back with a Recoil for the win.

WINNER: Ricochet in 3:00.

-They went back to New York City where Tozawa hid behind some Christmas trees that were for sale. Truth looked for him, then Tozawa tried to sneak away. Truth saw him and chased him.

(Keller’s Analysis: Man, these are unimaginative and stupid.)

-Charlotte made her ring entrance. Joseph plugged the six-man tag and U.S. Title match yet to come. [c]

-A vignette aired on Chelsea Green.

(7) CHARLOTTE vs. CHELSEA GREEN

Joe said Green has a little bit of a crazy streak that can be a benefit. Green got in some early offense including grounding Charlotte with a chinlock. Then Charlotte came back with chops and won with a Figure-Eight.

WINNER: Charlotte in 4:00.

-Back to New York City, Truth and Tozawa met with Santa. Santa sent Truth to his sleigh for his gifts, then hit Tozawa with his gift bag and won the 24/ Title. He declared he had won and then he ran back to the North Pole. Truth ran back and Santa has a boot on his sleigh. Truth looked at Tozawa and said they have to get back at Santa. [c]

-Another vignette aired hyping the return of Liv Morgan. She was stroking her long blonde hair and said when you seek validation by others, you give those others all the power. She said she was young and impressionable. She looked in the mirror and said it’s up to her to decide who she is, then she turned to the camera and said she is anything but typical.

-Orton made his ring entrance. The Viking Raiders came out next. And finally, The O.C. They showed a video package on their rivalry. [c]

(8) THE VIKING RAIDERS & RANDY ORTON vs. THE O.C. (A.J. Styles & Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows)

The Raiders dominated early until Styles took a cheap shot at Erik at ringside. Gallows took over back in the ring.

[HOUR THREE]

The heels dominated for a couple of minutes until Orton got the hot tag at 7:00. Gallows backdropped Orton over the top rope, and Orton favored his knee after he landed. Everyone squared off at ringside at mouthed off at each other. Then they cut to a break. [c]

Orton was taking a beating after the break. Orton eventually tagged out Erik. Styles took control until Orton blind-tagged in. Orton tossed Styles to the ring apron and set up a draping DDT, but Anderson broke it up. Orton gave Anderson an RKO. Orton set up an RKO on Gallows, but Orton’s knee buckled. Styles then re-entered the ring with a Phenomenal Forearm for the three count. Orton continued to clutch his knee on the ground at ringside afterward.

WINNERS: The O.C. when Styles pinned Orton in 15:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Strong win for O.C. Orton was convincing in selling his knee throughout. Nice finishing sequence that protected Orton in losing in the sense that he got hurt fending off illegal interference before the Phenomenal Forearm.)

-Joseph plugged the Rey vs. Seth match. [c]

-Back to the streets of New York City, Santa was running. He said, “Santa is tired.” He found his sleigh. Truth and Tozawa chased after him and got in a horse driven carriage. They had a slow-speed pursuit as they travelled side-by-side. Santa got out and ran away, saying in the third person, “Santa has to run faster.” Fans laughed when Truth said the horses were “bad reindeer.”

-Back to Erik Rowan speaking to his pet who is wearing a Go Pro camera. “You are so unbelievably cute. Look at you!” He said he cooked him something, but needs a minute to get fed. He smooched.

-The Street Profits then appeared backstage. Montez Ford told Angelo Dawkins they are just one week away from the wedding and he still hasn’t received his invitation. Dawkins said he doesn’t even want to go the wedding. He said he wants to go to the bachelor party and said something about Godfather hitting him up. Ford warned him they were on live TV. Ford asked Dawkins if he wants to know what is under the tarp over the cage. Dawkins said it could be a squirrel, rabbit, or Komodo dragon that could breath fire at him. Ford said they don’t breath fire because “Game of Thrones” didn’t depict actual dragons in the real world. They said Rowan’s match is up next. Ford then said, “We want the smoke.”

-Rowan made his ring entrance with his cage. Lawler said Rowan used to give kids at Christmas a box of batteries with a card that said, “Toys not included.” Joseph said they might be about to find out what’s in Rowan’s “pen.” [c]

(9) ERIK ROWAN vs. TRAVIS HORN

Horn pulled out a candy cane out from the back of his tights and offered it to Rowan as a peace offering. (Don’t accept candy canes, kids, that are pulled out from the backside of someone wearing nothing but wrestling trunks.) Rowan took it. Horn slid out of the ring. He pulled two more candy canes out and offered them to Rowan in exchange for looking under the burlap covering. Rowan attacked him and threw him into the side of the ring. Then he slammed him over the edge of the ring. Then he gave him a claw slam mid-ring. Fans chanted “One more time.” He did it a second time, then stood on his chest for a three count. He dropped a candy cane into the cage.

WINNER: Rowan in 1:00.

-They showed Santa running near Lincoln Center. Truth and Tozawa caught up to him and Truth shoved him down and pinned him. The ref then threw a fit and said he’s been chasing them all over the city, it’s too cold for this, and he’s going home. He left. Santa then told Truth and Tozawa that they’re getting coal for Christmas. Truth made a Michael Cole joke. Truth called for a truce and asked Tozawa how you say Merry Christmas in Japanese. Tozawa said, “Merry Christmas.” Truth said he likes him and he’s fun.

-Rusev made his ring entrance. [c]

-Rusev stood mid-ring and said he has some mixed emotions. He said he was screwed over at TLC and he is upset about it. He said he will do something about it, too. He said he’s not upset that Lana is marrying her “hot, cut boyfriend” Bobby Lashley. He said that will be the greatest day of his life because biggest punishment he could give to Lashley is allowing him to get married to Lana. He said he might be single, but he is not alone because even Lana’s wedding day will be Rusev Day. No Way Jose made his way to the ring.

(10) NO WAY JOSE (w/The Conga Line) vs. RUSEV

Joe said the people who follow Jose around are probably the most annoying people in the world. Rusev won seconds into the match with a Machka Kick.

WINNER: Rusev in under 30 seconds.

-After the match, Rusev helped Jose to his feet and then did a Spinarooni in the ring and joined the conga line and danced at ringside.

-Caruso interviewed Seth backstage. She asked how feels facing Rey for the first time ever next. Seth said he’s going to beat Rey and win the U.S. Title “and we are going to establish dominance.” He then cut the interview showed and asked AOP to join him as he headed to the ring. [c]

(11) REY MYSTERIO vs. SETH ROLLINS (w/AOP) – U.S. Title match

Rey’s ring entrance took place first. Then Seth came out with AOP. Seth got a small surge of cheers from the Des Moines, Iowa crowd when he was introduced as being from Davenport, Iowa. The bell rang 46 minutes into the third hour. Seth stomped away at Rey in the corner early. Rey caught a charging Seth with a boot. Joe said KO was sent to the hospital. Rey went for an early 619 at 2:00, but Seth avoided it and then threw Rey shoulder-first into the ringpost. Then he slid Rey chest-first under the bottom rope to ringside. They cut to a break. [c]

Seth dominated after the break and set up a Stomp. Rey countered and set up a 619. AOP then attacked Rey for the DQ. Joe said calling them savages would be an insult to savages.

WINNER: Mysterio via DQ so Mysterio retained the U.S. Title.

-AOP dragged Rey up the ramp and over to the announce table. They wanted Joe to move. Joe said, “No, I sit here and I commentate.” He said if he gets up, it’s not to move, it’s to kick their asses. He stood up and approached AOP. Seth stepped between them and asked them to back away. Joe took off his jacket and got ready to fight. Seth apologized and said Joe has his job, they have their job. He thought he got through to Joe and turned around, then he told AOP, “Finish him.” AOP attacked Joe two-on-one as Seth slowly turned around and watched his thugs do the dirty work. Fans chanted, “We Want Kevin.” Seth then gave The Stomp to Rey on the stage. Seth told AOP to finish Joe. Then they slammed him onto the table as the show ended.

(Keller’s Analysis: Seth’s really good as a heel so far, and the chemistry with AOP is working. It’s exciting to see Joe get a real storyline with top opponents, and be portrayed as a badass babyface who doesn’t play strictly by the rules, but does think there’s a line you just don’t cross.)

