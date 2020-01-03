VIP AUDIO 1/2 – WKH – 2019 Year-in-Review (pt. 2 of 2): A march through each weekly cover story headline in PWTorch Newsletter from start of AEW vs. NXT battle to Rise of The Fiend to WWE Draft to Seth’s heel turn (30 min)

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a march through each weekly cover story headline in the Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter from the start of AEW vs. NXT battle to Rise of The Fiend to WWE Draft to Seth Rollins’ heel turn to Rhea Ripley ending Shayna Baszler’s NXT Women’s Title reign and dozens of other top happenings in the second six months of the year.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO