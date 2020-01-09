News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/8 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Bryant and Fann talk AEW Dynamite and NXT from this week, Sasha Banks being her best social media self, Travis rereading The Abhorsen series, more (148 min)

January 9, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: Rich and Trav are back to talk AEW Dynamite and NXT from this week – highs and lows of both shows. Both episodes are book-ended by good segments, but are squishy in the middle. Sasha Banks being her best social media self. Imagine being a side-baby in a relationship! Travis is rereading The Abhorsen series and won’t shut up. Then somehow they read some of Travis’ high school writings.

