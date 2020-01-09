News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/8 – East Coast Cast #483 (NSFW): Bryant and Hawkins discuss Rory Gulak making headlines for gross and potentially criminal reasons, CM Punk’s fairly controversial tweet at Miz, Charlotte and Andrade engagement, more (101 min)

January 9, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: This week, everyone is back on a regular schedule and talking wrestling. Cam fills Travis in on all the breaking news. Rory Gulak makes headlines for gross and potentially criminal reasons. CM Punk tweets at Miz a fairly controversial statement then deletes it, but his point was made. Charlotte and Andrade are engaged to be married. One signee and/or one storyline won’t save the AEW women’s division. Chris Jericho makes a case to be recognized as a GOAT. Some Jushin “Thunder” Liger thoughts. Calls, emails, and more.

