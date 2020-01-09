VIP AUDIO 1/8 – East Coast Cast #483 (NSFW): Bryant and Hawkins discuss Rory Gulak making headlines for gross and potentially criminal reasons, CM Punk’s fairly controversial tweet at Miz, Charlotte and Andrade engagement, more (101 min)

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, everyone is back on a regular schedule and talking wrestling. Cam fills Travis in on all the breaking news. Rory Gulak makes headlines for gross and potentially criminal reasons. CM Punk tweets at Miz a fairly controversial statement then deletes it, but his point was made. Charlotte and Andrade are engaged to be married. One signee and/or one storyline won’t save the AEW women’s division. Chris Jericho makes a case to be recognized as a GOAT. Some Jushin “Thunder” Liger thoughts. Calls, emails, and more.

