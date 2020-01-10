1/4 STARDOM WRESTLE CINDERELLA results: Stars vs. Queen’s Quest in a trios tag, more Kagetsu retirement announcements

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

STARDOM WRESTLE CINDERELLA

JANUARY 4, 2020

TOKYO, JAPAN AT KFC HALL

AIRED ON STARDOM WORLD

REPORT BY HARLEY R. PAGEOT, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

A pre-show graphic said that, due to time constraints, no promos were recorded for this show.

(1) HINA vs. RINA

Hina countered an octopus attempt from her sister into a Gedo clutch.

WINNER: Hina in 5:02.

(Pageot’s Perspective: No promos means this one’s going to feel even more like a house show so I think I’ll just breeze through the results and keep it simple.)

-Kashima came out to the Oedo Tai music instead of her own theme. (Booooo!!!) She wore what appeared to be one of Natsu Sumire’s singlets with the camouflage jacket over top and carried the placard with Sumire and Natsuko Tora at her side.

(2) SAKI KASHIMA vs. LEO ONOZAKI vs. RUAKA

My Emblem from Kashima to Onozaki for the pin. She covered her with one foot on her chest.

WINNER: Saki Kashima in 4:05.

(Pageot’s Perspective: How dare they deprive us of Kashima’s theme, one of the best in the promotion. I was looking forward to her and Sumire finally being able to enjoy the song together.)

-Skye and The Top Gaijins entered together to generic instrumental rock music. Skye is officially a member of Oedo Tai but Hirsch received the Stardom logo, not the TCS logo, for her introduction.

(3) LEYLA HIRSCH & GODDESS OF STARDOM CHAMPIONS TOKYO CYBER SQUAD (Jungle Kyona & Konami) vs. WORLD SELECTION (Bea Priestley, Jamie Hayter, & Zoey Skye)

Hirsch pinned Skye with a moonsault.

WINNERS: Hirsch & Tokyo Cyber Squad in 8:29.

-Kyona pointed out that their team won two days in a row over Priestley & Hayter’s teams. She reminded the fans that the titles are on the line on the 19th. In English she said, “You will die soon.”

(Pageot’s Perspective: Same result as yesterday with the tag champs and their challengers not factoring into the finish. Skye’s been pinned two days in a row now and her team lost in the first match of her tour. She’s got over twelve years of experience and has been in Stardom before so it’s interesting that she’s just here to take losses whereas Hirsch has been adding up the victories.)

-Hoshino and Kamitani were still listed as free agents, not official members of Stars.

(4) OEDO TAI (Kagetsu, Natsuko Tora, Natsu Sumire, & Session Moth Martina) vs. SAYA KAMITANI, ITSUKI HOSHINO, & STARS (Tam Nakano & Saya Iida)

Kagetsu made Iida tap to a Boston crab.

WINNERS: Oedo Tai in 13:23.

-Kagetsu announced that she wanted her retirement match to be against her teacher, Meiko Satomura. She hasn’t asked her yet but she wanted to put that wish out here. First, on February 24, is her final Stardom match. She asked all of Oedo Tai to come. Then she addressed Saya Iida. She invited her to her retirement show too. She couldn’t give any details yet but she was giving her a chance and looked forward to seeing her on February 24th. There’s another person from Stardom she wants there but she wouldn’t announce it today. Like she said, she wants all of Oedo Tai on that card but Martina goes back to England after this one and it was too last minute to try to fit Kashima on. She apologized to her but suggested one last Oedo Tai multi-person tag so that she and Kashima could team together at least once as Oedo Tai.

(Pageot’s Perspective: A lot of info there. This was announced as being the last Oedo Tai multi-person tag for Kagetsu but the new one will be January 12 instead with Kagetsu, Saki, & Natsuko taking on Riho, Starlight Kid, & Saya Iida. It sounds like the February 24 show might be a Kagetsu-produced show with all of Oedo Tai in action save for Martina and Kashima. The special invite to Iida is confusing, though. She made it sound like Iida and one other person from Stardom would be the only ones invited with Kashima and the rest of Stars, Queen’s Quest, and TCS left out. I can’t see that happening. All of Oedo Tai in attendance is going to lead to some serious tears. Will Hazuki and Nao Yamaguchi be there? Could Kris Wolf make an appearance? We better get to see the Oedo Tai dance one last time before Kagetsu retires.)

(5) GIULIA & ANDRAS MIYAGI vs. TOKYO CYBER SQUAD (Hana Kimura & Death Yama-San)

Death rolled up Miyagi with the O’Connor roll.

WINNERS: Tokyo Cyber Squad in 8:15.

-Giulia said the loss doesn’t bother her. She proposed that she bring some people to the anniversary show on the 19th and they have a unit battle. Kimura was skeptical that Giulia has any friends but agreed.

(Pageot’s Perspective: As suspected, the feud will continue. Kimura & Giulia lost to Iwatani & Hoshiki in tag action later this day in the dark match at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom. I’m not familiar enough with the joshi scene to have any speculation on who Giulia’s partners could be. The implication is obviously that they’re also former Ice Ribbon wrestlers like herself.)

(6) ARTIST OF STARDOM CHAMPIONS QUEEN’S QUEST (Future Of Stardom/SWA World Champion Utami Hayashishita, Momo Watanabe, & AZM) vs. STARS (World Of Stardom Champion Mayu Iwatani, Wonder Of Stardom Champion Arisa Hoshiki, & Starlight Kid) – NON-TITLE MATCH

Hayashishita pinned Kid with a torture rack into a bridging German suplex.

WINNERS: Queen’s Quest in 14:09.

-Watanabe said Iwatani seems depressed after Kashima’s betrayal yesterday. If she comes to the anniversary show in that state Watanabe will take the red belt from her. She encouraged her to stay depressed. Hayashishita said the power of youth would see her take the white belt and Watanabe take the red belt from them. Hoshiki said they might be young but Hayashishita’s not very good at this. You think you’re cool? Why don’t you show some emotion?

(Pageot’s Perspective: After a year as a full-time viewer of Stardom I realize now that that’s the QQ shtick but when I first started watching I couldn’t stand them because, like Hoshiki said, they never show any emotion. They’re the sports-based faction only interested in wins and losses and never laughing or seeming to actually enjoy being there.)