VIP AUDIO 1/9 – WKH – The News: In-depth look at key ratings metrics with AEW vs. NXT from last night plus updated seven-day-plus viewership data, plus SD segments, ROH on WM weekend, MLW line-up (21 min)

January 9, 2020


KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the following news topics: An in-depth look at key ratings metrics with AEW vs. NXT from last night plus updated seven-day-plus viewership data, plus SD segments, ROH on WM weekend, MLW line-up.

