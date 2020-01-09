FREE PODCAST 1/9 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Martin on Wrestle Kingdom, Rocky Johnson autobiography, Raw, Smackdown, AEW, NXT (139 min)

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the PPV Preview and Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost Todd Martin from “The Fix with Todd Martin” weekly VIP podcast. First Todd gives his impressions of attending Wrestle Kingdom in person last weekend in Japan and reviews the matches, the finishes, and the big Kenta angle. Then they discuss Smackdown, Raw, NXT, and AEW followed by an in-depth overview and analysis of the new autobiography by the father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Rocky “Soulman” Johnson.

