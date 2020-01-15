News Ticker

New The Fiend Bray Wyatt bobblehead doll set to be released, details on how to order

By Sean Radican, PWTorch Columnist (Twitter: @sr_torch)

January 15, 2020


FOCO, which has released several high quality WWE Bobbleheads in the past including The Rock, Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman, and John Cena, has made a new The Fiend Bray Wyatt Bobblehead available for pre-order. The Fiend bobblehead is set to ship in early may according to FOCO’s website. You can pre-order The Fiend Bray Wyatt HERE

