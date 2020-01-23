VIP AUDIO 1/22 – East Coast Cast #485 (NSFW): Bryant and Hawkins discuss upcoming Royal Rumble including who will win each match, plus thoughts on last week’s AEW and NXT shows, why it is a bad idea to try to parody a parody, more (101 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Bruce Mitchell joins Wade with open phone lines talking Rumble, NXT, AEW, more

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Cam and Trav talk Royal Rumble coming up this weekend in Houston. Cam will be in the building and will give us an in-house recap next week. All the typical questions asked. Who wins each Rumble match? Who doesn’t win but is made to look awesome? Becky Lynch’s ability to put her opponent over before big matches. A few thoughts on last week’s AEW and NXT shows. Why it is a bad idea to try to parody a parody. Live calls, emails, and more.

