VIP AUDIO 1/22 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Bryant and Fann talk AEW Dynamite and NXT including Joey Janela, Dakota Kai and Teagan Knox, and Io Shari, Travis goes on about Ready Player One (the book), more (159 min)

January 23, 2020


WADE KELLER PODCAST - Bruce Mitchell joins Wade with open phone lines talking Rumble, NXT, AEW, more
SHOW SUMMARY: On VIP this week, Rich and Trav run down the highlights of AEW Dynamite and NXT from tonight. Another shouting match over Joey Janela of all people. Dakota Kai and Teagan Knox’s program is solid and producing great interview segments. Travis can’t pick a favorite, but Io Shari is right there. Travis read a bunch of books and goes on and on about the book Ready Player One. The B.A. mailbag and a tidbit of politics to end things.

