FREE PODCAST 2/2 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Raw Flashback: (12-23-14) Keller & Powell discuss final Raw before Rumble, is Brock now a babyface, many various WM31 scenarios, possible Rumble outcomes, Sting (138 min)

February 2, 2020


WADE KELLER PODCAST - Post-Rumble & Raw Mailbag w/Greg Parks
SHOW SUMMARY: In this Raw Post-Show Five Years Ago Flashback (1-20-15), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss the final Raw before the Royal Rumble, is Brock now a babyface, many various WrestleMania 31 line-up scenarios, various possible Rumble outcomes, and more with many live callers. In the VIP Aftershow, Sting’s role in WWE is discussed plus a wide range of questions via email.

