News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 2/2 – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Keller (pt. 1 of 2): Departure of WWE co-presidents George Barios & Michelle Wilson, in what ways it matters a lot and other ways it matters little, where Vince McMahon fits in (58 min)

February 2, 2020


WADE KELLER PODCAST - Post-Rumble & Raw Mailbag w/Greg Parks
(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with PWTorch editor Wade Keller hosting, they look at the departure of WWE co-presidents George Barios & Michelle Wilson, in what ways it matters a lot and other ways it matters little, where Vince McMahon fits in, and much more with a single-topic focus and broad approach to putting it in perspective.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2019