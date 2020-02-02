VIP AUDIO 2/2 – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Keller (pt. 2 of 2): NWA Power in-depth including comparison to the territories it’s emulating and what its future might be, plus live at New Japan, TV reviews of AEW, NXT, Smackdown (65 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Post-Rumble & Raw Mailbag w/Greg Parks

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with PWTorch editor Wade Keller hosting, they discuss NWA Power in-depth including comparison to the territories it’s emulating and what its future might be, plus Bruce’s experience live at New Japan in Durham, N.C., and then TV reviews of AEW Dynamite, NXT on USA, and WWE Friday Night SUPER Smackdown with the Royal Rumble follow-up.

