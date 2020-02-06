FREE PODCAST 2/5 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Barnett: Cody’s ten lashings from MJF, Hangman Page-Bucks tension, Mox-Santana angle, live calls, on-site report, emails (142 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Post-Rumble & Raw Mailbag w/Greg Parks

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by ProWrestling.net’s AEW Dynamite TV reporter Jake Barnett to discuss the AEW Dynamite episode on TNT with live callers and mailbag questions. They discuss the big Cody-MJF lashing segment with a variety of opinions on the segment from callers and emailers. They also discuss the Jon Moxley-Santana eye angle, Chris Jericho on commentary, the tension between Hangman Page and the Young Bucks, Jim Cornette’s criticism of Omega and Buck style matches, Dark Order, the Riho-Nyla Rose angle, Kip Sabian vs. Joey Janella, and much more. A correspondent who attended the event joins the conversation to detail crowd reactions and crowd size and off-camera happenings, plus spoilers for next week’s AEW Dark. Lots of other caller and email topics, too.

