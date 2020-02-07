VIP AUDIO 2/7 – Podcast of Honor w/Ryan Sullivan & Tyler Sage: Free Enterprise preview and predictions, discussion of Pure Wrestling Title rerelease, Tyler’s Best Picture Oscar prediction, more (61 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Post-Rumble & Raw Mailbag w/Greg Parks

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Podcast of Honor, the guys preview and predict the show this weekend, Free Enterprise. They also discuss the rerelease of the Pure Wrestling Title and who in ROH/NJPW/NWA should be involved in the chase for that title. Tyler also gives his prediction for Best Picture at the Oscars.

