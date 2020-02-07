VIP AUDIO 2/7 – AJ Gray Interview: Cameron Hawkins talks to AJ before his debut match with U4IA Professional Wrestling in San Antonio about his unusual start and early accolades, more (23 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Post-Rumble & Raw Mailbag w/Greg Parks

SHOW SUMMARY: On this special VIP-only podcast, Cam interviews AJ Gray before his debut match with U4IA Professional Wrestling in San Antonio. They talk about his unusual start and early accolades, Tennessee and NOT Kentucky, drawing inspiration, reading into your own hype, and how social media connects a…similar…fanbase. All this, his feelings on his upcoming six-man tag match with U4IA, and so much more.

