VIP AUDIO 2/6 – WKH – The News: McMahon says potential big changes to WWE Network coming with PPV rights up for sale, WWE 2019 financials released and bad headlines follow, AEW and NXT ratings both up (27 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - Post-Rumble & Raw Mailbag w/Greg Parks

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the following news topics: Vince McMahon says potential big changes to WWE Network coming with PPV rights up for sale, WWE 2019 financials released and bad headlines follow in financial and wrestling press, plus AEW and NXT ratings both up.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO