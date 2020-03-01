IMPACT WRESTLING HITS & MISSES 2/25: RVD vs. Daga, Elgin vs. Edwards, Ace Austin vs. Tessa Blanchard, Alize vs. Grace, RVD-Joey Ryan

WKPWP - Mailbag w/Keller & Powell talking Goldberg win, Velveteen Dream's character, NWA Squared, AEW on WrestleMania weekend, more

Overall – HIT: This is a strong episode, although not necessarily for the in-ring action. A lot of new storylines and angles kicked off. Two weird alliances are taking shape with RVD and Joey Ryan being one, and Disco Inferno and Johnny Swinger being the other. There are new opponents for Tessa, Grace, and the Rascalz, and some storylines are entering their final phases. There are a lot of fresh narrative threads to follow.

Post-Sacrifice main event – HIT: Fresh off his loss, X Division champion Ace Austin runs into Scott D’Amore and demands a rematch with World champion Tessa Blanchard, but this time for the title since Ace claims to perform better under pressure. Okay, if you have ever watched wrestling, you should know what happens next. D’Amore books the match with Ace’s X Division Championship on the line much to Ace’s chagrin. While a common trope in wrestling, seeing a scumbag heel like Ace Austin get his is always nice to see.

RVD vs. Daga – MISS: Katie Forbes may just be the most annoying character in wrestling today. It would be useless to critique this match since the focus is on Forbes interacting with that abomination that is social media. She gets so upset over what people are saying about her that she walks out in the middle of the match. Eventually RVD leaves to go find her, losing via count out.

***WARNING*** Joey Ryan sighting ***WARNING***

RVD Backstage – I’M SO TORN: RVD looks for Katie backstage and finds her complaining about people tearing her down on social media. Then a wild Joey Ryan appears. Joey is understanding since he too gets torn down on social media. So, Joey offers an alliance, the Super Penis, the Super Ass, and the Super Star. So, my favorite act is teaming up with my least favorite act… and I’m not sure I can handle this.

*** END OF WARNING ***

Rohit Raju vs. Zachary Wentz – HIT: Prior to the match we see a taped promo from Rohit Raju who claims that his decision to interfere in the Rascalz vs. The North match at Sacrifice was not to help The North, but to keep the Rascalz for winning. He says that only the Desi Hit Squad are going to be the next tag champs. I liked this promo from Rohit. The match itself is good, best of the night, with Rohit winning with his double stomp after some distraction by Mahabali Shera who was otherwise contained by the rest of the Rascalz at ringside. After the match there is more signal interference from the mysterious ICU.

Miranda Alize vs. Jordynne Grace, Knockouts Championship Match – PUSH: Earlier, Jordynne Grace declared that she will be a fighting champion and put out an open challenge. Madison Rayne showed up and mocked Grace. Grace assumed that Madison wanted a shot at her title, but Madison had other plans. Instead Madison said that she there are many young, hungry wrestlers and that she’d find one to challenge Grace. I like this concept of Madison Rayne finding and managing up and coming talent to challenge Grace. The first up is Miranda Alize. The match is a bit messy, mostly a glorified enhancement match for Grace. Grace wins with the Grace Driver. But it will be interesting what new talent Madison unearths.

The Undead Realm Chronicles, “Suzie” Saga – HIT: Looks like the Suzie saga may be coming to an end. A skittish Havok wanders backstage when Rosemary teleport in behind her. Havok threatens Rosemary, but Rosemary finally reveals her scheme (at least part of it). She took out “James” (Father James Mitchell) in order to unshackle Havok, and now has set Havok and Su Yung against each other in a no disqualification match next week, as a “favor” to Havok. The question that remains is what exactly Rosemary stands to gain from her machinations. I’ll say it before and I’ll say it again, Rosemary acting is what makes this whole thing work for me. Its almost as if she believes this whole thing to be real.

Michael Elgin (2) vs. Eddie Edwards (2) Best of Five series – MISS:I think I’ve seen this match before. My interest in the best of five series between these two has been waning since they keep having pretty much the same match over and over again. It doesn’t help that this match was tapped at a Wrestling Revolver event. The series hasn’t evolved the way it would have to interest high. Hopefully they can stick the landing. Eddie wins after countering Elgin’s sliding lariat into a pinning combination, tying the series at two wins apiece.

Mack and Pack and… Disco? – HIT: Well, this can be fun… or a train wreck. Swinger is STILL under the impression that he and Mack are a tag team. Disco, of all people (and I should’ve figured Disco would be involved in something since they taped these in Vegas) tries talk sense into Mack, calling the pair a bad fit since Mack doesn’t have a gimmick. Swinger sees the light and joins (?) Disco to form a team… I think. Disco was rightfully confused. There should be some good gags between these two.

Ace Austin vs. Tessa Blanchard, X Division Championship match – HIT: Ace Austin makes a good, believable opponent for Tessa and like in Sacrifice, they get off to a good start. But then Tessa gets taken out by Taya Valkyrie who instead of going back after the Knockouts title, has her sights set on the World Championship. These two have a storied rivalry, Tessa was the one Taya defeated to win the Knockouts title to begin with (albeit with help from Gail Kim), only this time the heel/face dynamic is reversed. I like these two working together, I’m just not sure how long it’ll last with the sword of Damocles called Sami Callihan hanging over Tessa’s head.

Promos – HIT: There several short promos and backstage segments sprinkled throughout the show serving to either reestablish characters, or to touch base on an ongoing feud. This keeps acts that are not otherwise engage in the show, fresh in people’s minds. In the OVE promo, they are coming to terms with the idea that Sami might not be coming back, and that OVE needs a new leader. Jake took command and I can see him becoming an interesting interim leader. The North talked about their upcoming match with TJP and Fallah Bahh and put themselves over as champs. Moose came face to face with Scott D’Amore and Petey Williams (who poked fun at the current usage of the Canadian Destroyer) and disparaged the TNA era, name dropping Chris Harris while doing so. Presumably this is to set up something between Chris and Moose at that show.

