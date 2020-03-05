News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/4 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Bryant and Fann discuss Trav’s newest book obsession (The Land series), Chicago dipped sandwiches, MJF heels on everyone, more (93 min)

March 5, 2020


WKPWP AEW REVOLUTION PANEL - Three on-site perspectives analyzing live experience, crowd reactions, key wrestlers and matches with Wade
SHOW SUMMARY: Before Trav gets more into his Chicago trip, he and Rich discuss Trav’s newest book obsession: The Land series by Aleron Kong. Why it is so appealing to him? How it compares to Ready Player One. More Chicago talk. Trav completely rips on Chicago dipped sandwiches and condemns the moist abominations! MJF heels on everyone, no matter your age or size. AEW Dynamite and NXT reviews.

