FREE PODCAST 3/15 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Raw Flashback: (3-10-15) Keller & Powell talk big WM31 angles, Sting voice filter, Taker-Bray, Cena’s heelish facial expressions, will Heyman manage Reigns after WM31 (108 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Raw Post-Show Five Years Ago Flashback (3-10-15), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss latest big angles for WrestleMania 31, is WWE giving it their all this year, merits of Sting’s odd vocal filter, Reigns believes in opinion, Taker-Bray, Lesnar/Heyman, and more with live callers. Then in the (previously VIP-exclusive) Aftershow, they talk about John Cena’s heelish facial expression after taking out Rusev, could Heyman end up managing Reigns after WM31, when will MITB be cashed in, Curtis Axel’s future, and more email topics from VIP members.

