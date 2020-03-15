3/13 NXT UK TV REPORT: Alexander Wolfe vs. Finn Balor, Noam Darr vs. Ligero, Gordon & Moloney vs. Pretty Deadly, Dani Luna vs. Amale

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Peteani review Smackdown without a crowd, Reigns interview, Cena-Wyatt

NXT UK TV REPORT (EP. 86)

MARCH 12, 2020

STREAMED ON WWE NETWORK

REPORT BY CHAD KOENIG, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Nigel McGuinness, Andy Shepard

-The show started with Finn Balor’s music interrupting commentary. He said that he wasn’t here to boost ratings, but to see if Walter has “the balls to face him”. Walter came down to the halfway point on the ramp and wanted to welcome him, facetiously of course. Imperium surrounded the ring. Balor battled but escaped.

-In a backstage interview, Piper Niven was asked why she got involved at the end of last week’s Championship match between Kay Lee Ray and Toni Storm. She said that she wouldn’t allow Ray to hurt her anymore. She said that “someone needed to do something” about Ray.

-Tyler Bate video package

(1) GORDON & MOLONEY vs. PRETTY DEADLY (Lewis Howley & Sam Stoker)

-The match started with Pretty Deadly throwing their shirts in the faces of Gordon & Moloney. Stoker and Moloney officially were the two to start the match but he tagged in to Howley for some double teaming. Howley kept working Moloney until he countered a headlock and slammed Howley for a two count. They got up and he tagged in Gordon. They hit the ropes for a bit and Gordon got a near pinfall after a flying head scissor. Pretty Deadly exchange tags in to each other and work a lot of double teaming and a couple of pinfall attempts.

After the multiple tags, Howley was the legal man trying to choke out Gordon. He tagged Stoker back in and Gordon was able to get to Maloney, who laid hard chops into Stoker in the corner. They played a little cat and mouse and Stoker tagged Howley back in to finish Gordon with their ‘Deadly Pretty’.

WINNER: Pretty Deadly at 6:03.

(Koenig’s Analysis: A lot of green talent here. Especially Gordon and Maloney, who were moving at a slower pace. A fine opener but easily forgettable.)

-Alexander Wolfe interrupts NXT UK brass and says that he wants Finn Balor tonight. They simply replied with “OK”, as if they didn’t have a main event planned already. Jordan Devlin then came up behind them and was told that he will be defining the Cruiserweight title on NXT UK in two weeks against Travis Banks. This said that they had a match ready for two weeks, but didn’t have any for tonight. That little detail could have been cleaned up.

-Mastiff, Webster and Andrews shown in the performance center. Gallus arrive and they set up a six-man for next week.

(2) LIGERO vs. NOAM DAR

-The two chased each other around a bit at the start with no real physicality. Dar tried doing some heel tactics that Ligero was a bit smart to, until he got kicked Ligero out of the ring. Dar went out, uppercut him, rolled him back in the ring and got a two count. Dar started working every limb as Ligero was on the mat. He lifted Ligero up and slammed him to the ground before another near fall. He kept Ligero grounded but he battled back and was able to knock Dar outside. Ligero with a springboard onto Dar outside of the ring. Dar was rolled back in and Ligero chopped his chest hard. He started to gain momentum and got a two count after a DDT.

Ligero went for some kicks but Dar dodged and rolled out of the way. He was able to counter with a cradle for two. Ligero pounced off of the ropes and was caught in an armbar. He escaped and went for Dar, who was standing by the ropes. He tripped out Ligero and booted him into the corner. Dar hit a Nova Roller for the win.

WINNER: Noam Dar at 6:13.

(Koenig’s Analysis: A fun, fast-paced match between a couple of real pros. Would like to see Ligero get some wins though.)

-Travis Banks backstage in an interview segment. He talked about his similarities to Noam Dar and promised that he would take the Cruiserweight title from him.

(3) AMALE vs. DANI LUNA

-They locked up and Luna tossed Amale around. They got each other in some wrist locks and executed a few sloppy, basic moves before Kay Lee Ray came in and cleared the house. She cut a promo letting “every girl in NXT know” that it was her division. Luna came up from behind and Ray laid her out.

WINNER: No Contest in 2:00

(Koenig’s Analysis: The best thing that happened with the match was it being interrupted. It was horrible and sloppy. I assume its setting up a squash between Ray and Luna)

-Valkyrie Vignette

(4) ALEXANDER WOLFE (c) vs. FINN BALOR

-Balor grounded Wolfe from the bell. Wolfe got up and fired back but was met with a basement dropkick after a roll up. Balor turned and got Wolfe in a long headlock. Wolfe weaseled his way out while in the corner and Balor gave him several kicks to the gut. He then put Wolfe in every corner and laid slaps in everywhere. Balor hooked the leg for a near pinfall. Wolfe then found his way up and caught Balor with a backbreaker for two. As Wolfe started to turn the match around, he grounded Balor with a reverse bearhug. Imperium arrived and stood ringside.

Wolfe got a two count in while they were marching down, and Balor continued to be manhandled by Wolfe. As Wolfe ran towards him in the corner, Balor put his feet up and floored him. Balor started picking up speed and showing aggression. He kicked Wolfe down and stared daggers at Walter. He started kicking Wolfe several time and connected with a sling blade as Balor showed Imperium what he was capable of. Balor went to the corner to finish Wolfe and he was tripped by Aichner and Barthel. The distraction allowed Wolfe to hit Balor with a lariat. The ref kicked Imperium out. As the two got back to their feet, they exchanged blows until Wolfe landed an enziguri. Balor countered a powerbomb and double-stomped his chest. Balor went for a sling blade but Wolfe countered with a roll up and two count. Another near pinfall followed when Wolfe hit a suplex. Balor went to the corner and connected with squat drop and coupe de grace. A 1916 (Bloody Sunday) for the win

WINNER: Finn Balor at 8:29.

(Koenig’s Analysis: A very good match. The crowd loved seeing Finn and it was good to see him facing someone new. Im guessing that he will be going through all of Imperium before Walter.)

