3/11 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: Play “Count the Springboards” with Humberto Carrillo vs. Shelton Benjamin, Ricochet battles Eric Young

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

MARCH 11, 2020

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Byron Saxton, Mickie James

Innovative DDT spot from Carrillo vs. Benjamin

Play “Count the Springboards!” with Carrillo

(1) RICOCHET vs. ERIC YOUNG

As the match kicked off, the commentators wasted no time in telling us that Ricochet has had a rough streak lately, and specifically cited his championship match losses to Brock Lesnar and Riddick Moss. Mickie referred to both losses as “upsets.”

Twice Young fled out to ringside. The first time Ricochet ran the ropes and teased a dive, but Young retreated up the ramp and out of range, drawing some boos from the crowd. The second time, Young dodged laterally, and Ricochet did a handspring rebound off the ropes and struck a pose in the middle of the ring, this time getting the crowd to cheer. He signaled for Young to get back in the ring. Come the referee’s six-count, Young obliged.

Ricochet moved into his next gear, hitting Young with head scissor take downs, a drop kick, and a neckbreaker. Ricochet climbed to the top rope, but Young got to his feet and knocked him down to the mat. Young dragged Ricochet toward the ropes and tossed him out to the floor. Ricochet rolled back into the ring, but Young was waiting and laid in some kicks. Young then applied a chinlock.

Ricochet soon escaped and nailed Young with a reverse elbow and a heel kick. Ricochet hit a flying forearm and executed his third head scissor take down of the match. He knocked Young out to ringside again, and was finally able to land a somersault senton over the top rope to the floor. Back in the ring, Ricochet had Young in a fireman’s carry, then tossed him upward. Ricochet quickly dropped onto his back and hit the falling Young’s face with both knees. Ricochet went again to the top rope and landed the 630 senton. Ricochet covered for the three-count.

WINNER: Ricochet by pinfall.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Ricochet’s career trajectory is in full-throttle nosedive as he moves from losses to Lesnar and Moss to a Main Event match against the human anchor, Eric Young. Not great.)

(2) HUMBERTO CARRILLO vs. SHELTON BENJAMIN

The wrestlers exchanged some back-and-forth wristlocks before Benjamin applied an arm bar, but Carrillo quickly got to the bottom rope to break the hold. They moved into some lucha-esque exchanges, featuring rope running and flips. Carrillo took Benjamin down with a springboard arm drag off the middle rope. Benjamin rolled out to ringside and after dodging his attacks, he leveled Carrillo with a big boot to the face. We cut to commercial.

In the ring, Carrillo deflected two of Benjamin’s running attacks in the corner with a reverse elbow and front kick. He then hit Benjamin with a springboard high cross body into a pin for a two-count. Carrillo went for a standing moonsault, but Benjamin caught him by lifting his knees. Benjamin fired Carrillo toward the ropes, but Carrillo did a handspring rebound and hit Benjamin with a flying reverse elbow. Benjamin rolled out to ringside again. Carrillo ran the ropes and slid under the bottom rope over a ducking Benjamin on the floor. Carrillo executed an innovative DDT against Benjamin after being back body dropped against the outside of the ropes.

Carrillo rolled Benjamin into the ring and went for a moonsault off the top rope, but Benjamin moved out of harm’s way. Carrillo landed on his feet and rolled cleanly through the move. Carrillo went for another springboard arm drag but Benjamin caught him this time and spiked him belly-first against the mat. Benjamin then applied another arm bar. Carrillo escaped and leveled Benjamin with a springboard flying kick, then succeeded with his second attempt at the top turnbuckle moonsault. Carrillo covered for the win.

WINNER: Humberto Carrillo by pinfall.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Decent action here. It’s clear that at this point in his career, Benjamin is a step behind the fresh-faced Carrillo. It appeared Carrillo was getting paid by the springboard in this match.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 7.4

FINAL THOUGHTS: The winners of each match were foregone conclusions, as only one wrestler in each is featured in TV storylines. The show still gets a minor plus rating thanks mostly to Carrillo and Benjamin and the cool DDT spot on the floor.

