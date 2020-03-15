VIP AUDIO 3/14 – WKH – News & 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines: Viewership for Smackdown without crowd, another hiatus announced, flashback Impact review and news on Bret, Austin, Ross, Heyman, Bischoff, more (53 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Parks discuss wrestling shows without live audiences, WrestleMania's top developments, AEW, NXT

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, we flash back to three Wade Keller Hotlines from ten years ago this week in mid-March 2010:

3/20 Wade Keller Hotline: Detailed Smackdown Analysis and thoughts Bischoff’s reaction to ban on chairshots to the head (16 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features an in-depth look at last night’s Smackdown, plus a reaction to Eric Bischoff’s comments on WWE banning chairshots to the head and his bragging about getting a $50,000 royalty check from WWE for three months of sales of his years-old “Controversy Creates Cash” book.

3/22 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Bret and Austin chat, RVD, Impact rescheduling ideas, Dreamer-Heyman-Bubba-Taz “summit,” Ross, more (11 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the latest headlines with analysis including why Paul Heyman might be a good risk to take if Spike or TNA lose faith in the current creative regime, plus a scheduling idea that could be win-win-win for Impact if the current slot doesn’t work. Also, notes on the summit get-together with Tommy Dreamer, Paul Heyman, Brother Ray, and Taz, plus Bret Hart talks about backstage fun with Steve Austin, Jim Ross on his WrestleMania role, RVD on his PPV absence, Dixie Carter’s Tweets, Raw Guest Hosts, and more.

3/22 Wade Keller Hotline – Impact Analysis: Multiple Choice Quiz on how Impact opened this week, plus Destination X follow-up minus any X, and a year’s worth of angles and blow-offs packed into two hours! (18 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features his rapid-fire analysis of tonight’s live TNA Impact including the lack of follow up on last night’s Destination X PPV when it came to the supposed centerpiece division the PPV was named after. Also, a year’s worth of angles and blow-offs packed magically into two hours, skipping all of those pesky middle chapters that build anticipation including RVD & Hardy teaming in a main event, a Loser is Fired match between two big names, and more. Oh, and guess what happened at the start of Impact? A quiz. No cheating. See if you guess from the four options presented.

