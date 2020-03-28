RADICAN’S THE PULL LIST: Resident Evil 3 demo thoughts, 3/25 AEW Dynamite Blog looking at Hardy vs. Jericho in-ring confrontation

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Powell talk WrestleMania changes, AEW Dynamite without fans, Bryan's future, more

RESIDENT EVIL 3 DEMO

The Resident Evil 3 remake is coming out April 3 on PS4, XBox One, and PC. Ahead of the launch of the game, Capcom has released a playable demo that gives you about a half hour of gameplay give or take depending on how fast you navigate your way through Raccoon City. Following the events of the Resident Evil 2 remake, which made a big splash with gamers last year, Jill Valentine returns for the aftermath as she assists Carlos Oliveira and the Umbrella Biohazard Countermeasure Service (U.B.C.S.) to evacuate civilians from a crumbling Raccoon City.

I really enjoyed The Resident Evil 2 remake. It stayed faithful to the original while updating it with modern graphics and an over the shoulder camera perspective. While Resident Evil 2 was mostly confined to the the police station in Raccoon City, the Resident Evil 3 remake will see the action open up as Jill tries to assist the U.B.C.S. as they help evacuate civilians from the city.

The Resident Evil 2 remake had The Tyrant, who stalked you at a slow pace throughout the entire game and kept you on your toes, as you could hear his footsteps in the police station even when he wasn’t near you. He could pop up at any moment, which created a real feeling of tension in the game.

The Resident Evil 3 demo makes it clear that the action is going to open up and the pacing of the game is going to be even faster. As you play as Jill as she tries to restore power to the trains to get the survivors out of the city, it’s clear this game is going to be about moving around the city at a fast pace while avoiding loads of zombies.

One thing I noticed right away was the new dodge mechanic in the game that wasn’t present in RE2. This mechanic allows you to escape the grasp of zombies whether you’re out in the street or inside a building tracking down items you need.

Instead of the fast paced stride of The Tyrant, the Resident Evil 3 demo gives you a short encounter with the bioweapon Nemesis, who is much faster than The Tyrant. I’m going to avoid giving any spoilers for those that haven’t checked out the demo, but it’s clear that playing as Jill in RE3 is going to be one heck of a battle when it comes to fending off Nemesis throughout the game. The Tyrant made me groan each time he popped up in RE2, but Nemesis on first blush seems much more powerful.

After playing the demo, I’m really excited to get my hands on the full version of RE3 and review the game in another addition of The Pull List in the near future. Resident Evil 3 also comes with a new 4 vs. 1 asymmetrical multi-layer game called Resident Evil Resistance. The demo was supposed to allow you to either play in the role of Daniel Fabron, one of the game’s four Masterminds or as one of four of the six Survivors. Unfortunately at the time of this writing, The Resident Evil Resistance demo was not working properly, so I didn’t get to try it out. Either way, it looks like Capcom has another winner on their hands as they’ve taken an old game in RE3 and built it from the ground up to bring it into modern times.

RADICAN’S 3/25 AEW Dynamite Blog

Cody Rhodes vs. Jimmy Havoc

This was a blah match with not much to it. Havoc could be such an interesting character with the right creative push behind him, but I could say that for a couple of other guys on the roster as well. Hopefully Havoc benefits from the expansion of AEW on TNT when the new show launches.

Jake Roberts Promo

Looking forward to seeing what Roberts brings out of Archer. The verbiage was all over the place, but I liked Roberts’s delivery. Archer vs. Cody sounds good on paper, but Cody isn’t a great matchup stylistically for Archer, who wrestlers much better against high flyers and brawlers.

Darby Allin vs. Kip Sabian

The Darby Allin video package made it seem like the match would be an Allin showcase, but it was even and Allin seemed like he pulled out the win with the finish instead of a match designed to make him look strong.

Jake Hagar Squash and Moxley segment.

The squash was fine. I like that Hagar is being built up as a challenger for Moxley before he moves up to a bigger name.

I like Moxley confronting Hagar after the match and the back and forth. Moxley promo after talking about how he can come from anywhere was good as well. .

Exalted One Vignette

Brodie Lee did a pretty good Vince McMahon imitation here. This is the kind of segment that’s going to divide people that don’t want AEW going after WWE, but I think stuff like this will galvanize AEW’s fanbase. Lee is eating dinner at the head of the table with Alex Reynolds Reynolds and John Silver. He says Daddy eats first. The McMahon like reaction from Lee to Reynolds sneezing was just tremendous.

Brodie Lee vs. Q.T. Marshall

Marshall vs Lee pretty much a squash, but nothing too impressive. Lee would be better served as the muscle, as I’m not convinced yet he can pull off a leading role. He was on the right track tonight.

AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega vs. Sammy Guevara

In lieu of fans, AEW showed different wrestlers cheering backstage. It felt so forced during this match like it was supposed to be a parody of wrestling playing idiot wrestling fans. Announcers focused on how this was Omega’s first match since hurting his hand at the Revolution PPV. There was a nice commentary late in the match from Cody mentioning what it would do for inner circle getting the AAA Mega Title. This was a good match Kenny won with the one winged angel.

Closing segment with Chris Jericho and Broken Matt Hardy

Chris Jericho came out and he had a wireless mic on. This segment dragged in parts. It felt like they set up the cameraman singing Jericho’s theme for an eternity.

Vanguard 1 came out and Jericho cut a promo on it. He asked it to join the Inner circle, which was hilarious. Matt Hardy teleported from the top of the arena to the ringside and it looked like it was edited by awesomely bad movie maker editors.

Both wrestlers cut their respective promos with wireless mics. The segment dragged, but they did a good job of getting to where they needed to go eventually without it dragging too much and getting boring. Hardy and Jericho both had some good back and forth lines as they talked about their respective careers bringing each of them to this moment. I liked that Hardy established why he would team with The Elite in The Blood and Guts match. The show ended with Jericho trying to jump Hardy with Guevara, but Cody and Kenny made the save.

