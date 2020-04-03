PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast featuring a WrestleMania 36 Preview with ex-WWE Creative Team member and professional stand-up comedian Matt McCarthy.

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L takes you on a magical seasonal adventure in the midst of the most depressing WrestleMania season ever. Joined by our old pal Justin Shapiro, the guys hit the road once again for a WrestleMania journey that will likely leave you confused, but possibly intrigued and maybe even entertained! With some special guest appearances along the way, Alan and Justin do their best to save WrestleMania and a friend in need! Check it out!

