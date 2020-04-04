FREE PODCAST 4/3 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & LeClair: Final WrestleMania hype, Braun replaces Roman with zero fanfare, Cena-Fiend close show, live callers & mailbag (153 min)

PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast featuring a WrestleMania 36 Preview with ex-WWE Creative Team member and professional stand-up comedian Matt McCarthy.

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Brandon LeClair to discuss with live callers WWE Smackdown including the final hype for WrestleMania, an eerie lack of fanfare for the switch from Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns to Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman, a show-closing doomsday promo from John Cena with a hint of what’s to come with Fiend and Bray Wyatt and special effects, Daniel Bryan vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, a big development with the Mandy Rose-Otis-Dolph Ziggler saga, a brawl with three tag teams, and more.

