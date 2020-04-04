VIP AUDIO 4/3 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Final WrestleMania hype, Cena vows not to collapse from panic and fear, Cole briefly mentions Reigns won’t be facing Goldberg, big Otis-Mandy-Ziggler development (23 min)

PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast featuring a WrestleMania 36 Preview with ex-WWE Creative Team member and professional stand-up comedian Matt McCarthy.

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews Friday Night Smackdown start to finish including the final WrestleMania hype, John Cena vows not to collapse from panic and fear against The Fiend, Michael Cole briefly mentions Roman Reigns won’t be facing Goldberg, a big Otis-Mandy-Ziggler development, Daniel Bryan vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, angles for other matches, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO