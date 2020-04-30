News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 4/30 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Mailbag on WWF 1993 including Savage, Bret, Adam Bomb Beverly Brothers, plus WWE marketing to kids, ROH 2002-2008 with Joe and Punk, Bully Ray-Dixie, more (55 min)

April 30, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Todd answers Mailbag questions on the following topics…

  • Where does the Bully Ray-Dixie Carter segment rank among iconic all-time TNA moments?
  • Where does Gabe Sapolsky’s booking run in ROH from 2002-2008 rank as far as wrestling periods including Samoa Joe’s title reign the Summer of punk, plus could ROH have another hot run?
  • Should Killer Kross have changed his name to Karrion Kross, and is it valid concern WWE has to appeal to kids and avoid nicknames like “Killer”?
  • An in-depth look back at the build-up to WrestleMania 9 including who was the favorite going into the event, should Bret Hart have just rained the title, and why did WWE shift dramatically during the early-Raw era to new wrestlers such as Lex Luger, the Seiners, Yokozuna, Bam Bam Bigelow, and others post-Hulk Hogan.
  • Should MMA fighters who transition into pro wrestling necessarily be brought in with an MMA gimmick?
  • Which MMA fighters transitioned most successfully and which ones were the biggest flops or non-factors?
  • If Yokozuna wasn’t able to perform at WrestleMania 9, would Mr. Perfect, Randy Savage, or Bob Backlund have been a better replacement? Or perhaps Ric Flair, Lex Luger, Bam Bam Bigelow, or Giant Gonzales?
  • What stance have you adamantly taken that you regret taking in retrospect?
  • A discussion on lesser-known WWF wrestlers including The Berzerker, Jimmy Powers, Adam Bomb, The Beverly Brothers, and Damien Demento?
  • Which rock band would you most like to see if they got back together?
  • Is Wade turning babyface and is Todd turning heel? Is there a Fix double-turn in progress?

